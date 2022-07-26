Plan to combat autumn anxiety now

August can be a difficult month for many of us, with the stress of organizing back-to-school, the end of summer break and the cold-weather months looming in the near future. The phenomenon of this seasonally-specific stress is colloquially known as autumn anxiety. This autumn, we are encouraging our community to transform that annual stress into self-care routines and plan opportunities for self-compassion.

Self-care can be a buzzword these days  everyone is promoting self-care, but only some are actually practicing it. When we burn the candle at both ends without taking time to recharge our batteries, we are at increased risk of burnout. Self-care is not just bubble baths and skin care; these are just a few aspects of a well-rounded self-care routine.

It is important to keep in mind some self-care activities can be boring, like making and attending doctors appointments for your physical and mental health, tidying up the clutter in your home environment, or ensuring you have fulfilling and desirable food at home. These small acts of kindness to yourself add up and can make a positive impact on your overall quality of life.

As the warm summer days transition to cool fall weather, the time for getting into a cozy routine and showing yourself compassion has never been better! Planning for self-care opportunities and activities can take some of the pressure off, making a rigid routine you dread worth sticking to.

A good starting place could be planning to take a walk outside twice a week for 10 minutes or giving yourself extra time to accomplish a task you know will feel good when completed, such as wiping out your fridge or tackling the laundry mountain we sometimes avoid.

Taking care of yourself is not selfish, and you deserve to head into the cooler months feeling empowered, less stressed and encouraged. Lets set those self-care routines, give kindness to ourselves and say goodbye to that autumn anxiety!

