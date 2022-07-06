Charleston native lives out a dream with the Cardinals
James Naile must feel like he is living out the script of a Hollywood movie.
A boy from a small town in Southeast Missouri grows up playing baseball. He roots for the St. Louis Cardinals. Goes on to play America's pastime in high school, summer ball and college. Then he's drafted in the 20th round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics, the 608th pick of the draft.
The Charleston, Missouri, native spends seven years in the minor leagues, all with the hope he'll get a chance to pitch on a Major League Baseball mound one day.
In the winter of 2021, Naile signs a minor league deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. He goes to spring training in Jupiter, Florida, where he meets some of his childhood heroes: Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols.
The season begins and he reports to the team's AAA affiliate in Memphis, Tennessee. Naile pitches well. Really well. The big league club is also winning, but the team continues to go through pitchers with a number of guys spending time on the injured list.
Then one day in late June, Naile gets a call. It's the call he's waited his whole life to receive: He's headed to the big leagues. To make it a little sweeter, the team is playing at Busch Stadium.
The 29-year-old gets in his car and makes the five-hour trip from Memphis to St. Louis. A crew from Southeast Missouri including his father, and coach Michael Minner from the Squirrels, a team Naile played for as a young man heads to St. Louis to cheer on the hometown hero. On the first day he appears on the roster, the bullpen phone rings: Cardinals manager Oli Marmol wants the rookie right-hander.
Naile comes in, pitches a scoreless inning, and the Southeast Missouri fan club goes wild.
"It was surreal," he told Bally Sports Midwest after the game. "I tried to take a lot of deep breaths and just be in the moment. A lot of people said don't look up, but I did. I just tried to drink it all in. It was amazing."
The ride continues for the rookie right-hander. Through Monday, he has pitched 4.2 scoreless innings. Naile is pitching well and getting opportunities. It's all he ever needed someone, a team to give him a chance.
Count us among the many in Southeast Missouri and across Cardinals Nation cheering for him each time the bell rings and he enters the game.
Comments
-
Column (7/6/22)The political mistake the Jan. 6 committee could avoidWill the Jan. 6 committee issue a "criminal referral" to the Justice Department for Donald Trump? Committee members can't give an interview without being asked that question. Pundits can't stop talking about it, cable TV anchors can't stop asking...
-
Editorial (7/5/22)Editorial: Wayne Wallingford recognized with 20th Spirit of America AwardEach year on Independence Day, the Southeast Missourian recognizes an individual with the newspaper's Spirit of America Award. The honor goes to a person who embodies much that is good about this country -- patriotic, entrepreneurial, civic-mind,...
-
-
Council considering options to improve pension benefits for city employeesThe Cape Girardeau City Council had our first "workshop" work session on June 22. No action was taken, but we discussed issues that have been on the table for awhile or that will need action soon. One pressing topic is the issue of buying into a...
-
-
After Roe, there's no time to partyIt's been a fabulous week for conservatives, Republicans and millions of ordinary Americans. I cheered all of the Supreme Court's recent blockbusters -- for moral, political and personal reasons. I'm 100% anti-abortion. I believe adults should be...
-
Who is the FDA's juul ban supposed to help?There's something terrifying about a government so powerful that it can shut down your business overnight without even bothering to offer substantive arguments. Yet that's what Food and Drug Administration bureaucrats just did to the e-cigarette...
-
Editorial (7/1/22)Several events on schedule for Independence Day weekendAmericans will celebrate our country's 246th birthday this weekend, and there are several events on the schedule in Southeast Missouri. The Great American Fourth of July will be held at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on Monday evening. The grandstand...
-
Column (6/30/22)Roe and the 'three-legged stool' of conservatismIn overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court delivered the right's biggest single victory ever, and it may spell the end of the conservative movement as we've known it. It was Ronald Reagan who popularized the notion that the conservative movement...
-
Editorial (6/29/22)Redhawks hammer thrower takes home championshipCongratulations are in order to Southeast Missouri State University hammer thrower Logan Blomquist. The senior recently won his event in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, throwing a personal best 73.37 meters. But his...
-
Column (6/29/22)No, the conservative justices didn't lieThe left simply lost the intellectual and political fight over the direction of the Supreme Court but can't bear to it admit it. Progressives tell themselves instead that they've been undone by a series of dirty deeds, including the alleged deceit...
-
-
Column (6/28/22)Shared parenting should get more attention by state legislatureThe 2022 Missouri legislative session ended with not much getting done. With redistricting, it seemed as though opposing factions were fighting the entire session. Shared parenting legislation did not even get on the House floor. In the past, this...
-
Editorial (6/27/22)Area valedictorians deserve a moment of recognitionEach year, the Southeast Missourian profiles the valedictorians from area high schools. These are impressive students who have excelled in the classroom for four years. Not only did they earn top GPAs and lead their graduating class, but many of...
-
Editorial (6/24/22)Time for voters to consider their choice for US SenateWe are only weeks away from Missouri's primary election, set for Aug. 2. The top race on the ballot is the primary for U.S. Senate where a number of candidates will be vying to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt. Several candidates have made...
-
-
Editorial (6/22/22)Comedian Mike Goodwin to keynote Semoball AwardsComedian Mike Goodwin from "America's Got Talent" and "Dry Bar Comedy" will keynote the Semoball Awards July 8 at LaCroix Church. Goodwin is a veteran of the U.S. Army and former education professional. But he's most noted for his family friendly...
-
-
Editorial (6/20/22)Catholic food pantry puts faith into actionConstruction is progressing on the new Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry on South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. Jim Keusenkothen, pastoral minister at St. Mary Cathedral, recently told the Southeast Missourian the new facility should be...
-
Editorial (6/17/22)The importance of fathers in the lives of their childrenThis weekend we celebrate Father's Day. The importance of dads in the lives of their children cannot be overstated. Statistics in recent years indicate that as many as 1 in 4 children in America live without their biological, step or adoptive father...
-
Editorial (6/15/22)Juneteenth is an opportunity to come togetherOn Sunday, America will celebrate Juneteenth, marking the day in 1865 when federal officers arrived in Galveston, Texas, ensuring all slaves would be set free. If you recall the historical timeline of slavery in America, this was two and a half...
-
-
Editorial (6/13/22)Cape Public Library marks 100 years on WednesdayThis area has a number of attractions that add to the quality of life. From our many parks, to recreational opportunities and excellent sports facilities, to arts and culture experiences, the list is long. These are important not only for those of...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.