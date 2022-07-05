Celebrate Your Independence With Social Security

Every July, we take pride in celebrating our nations independence. For nearly 90 years, our programs have helped provide financial independence to millions of hardworking people.

We have useful online tools like the Social Security Statement (Statement) and our benefits estimator tool that help people not yet receiving benefits. The Statement shows the benefits that you and your family may be entitled to with personalized fact sheets tailored to your age and earnings situation. The benefits estimator tool allows you to get estimates based on different ages you want to begin receiving benefits. These tools can help you plan the financial independence you deserve in retirement.

Dont receive benefits? You can get the most out of your online experience if you have a personal my Social Security account. You can:

 Get your Statement instantly.

 Request a replacement Social Security card (in nearly every state and the District of Columbia).

 Find out if you qualify for benefits.

 Appeal a decision we made on your claim.

Already receiving benefits? If so, you can use your personal my Social Security account to:

 Get an instant benefit verification letter for Social Security, Medicare, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

 Start or change your direct deposit (Social Security beneficiaries only).

 Check your information and benefit amount.

 Change your address (Social Security beneficiaries only).

 Request a replacement Medicare card.

 Get a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S instantly for tax season.

 Report your wages if you work and receive disability benefits or SSI.

You can create your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Our blog at blog.ssa.gov features messages and information direct from our Acting Commissioner and other experts. You can subscribe and get an email each time we post a new blog so you can stay informed. From the blog, you can also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

With so many services and helpful information available online, we are here for you when its convenient for you. Be sure to tell friends and family about all they can do with us from any device at www.ssa.gov.