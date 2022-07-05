Missouri must address gun regulations

Have you read Safer Missouri Stronger Missouri? It is part of the state Chamber's Missouri 2030 strategic plan, which is defined as a "data driven initiative to reposition our state as a global economic leader."

This report is a must read for every community-minded voter across our state. It starts with a review of Missouri's crime statistics which are so dismally bad the Chamber justifiably fears our state will lose opportunities for business growth and future jobs.

Considering that Republicans hold five of six statewide offices, have super majorities in both houses of the General Assembly, and they have told federal authorities "no thanks" to any help, the Chamber's explosive report is nothing short of a stunning indictment of Republican Party domination of state and local politics. Republican rule consists of catastrophically failed criminal justice policies which have greatly enabled criminals and ruined policing. There is literally no one else to blame.

The report calls for clarification of the state's Second Amendment Protection Act (SAPA) or, as criminals view it, a giant sign that reads Missouri Welcomes You. It is impossible to reduce the massive gun-related violence paralyzing our state if we do not address the issue with common-sense gun regulations.

The voters of Cape Girardeau's House District 147 have an extraordinary decision to make this November. For real change vote for me, Andy Leighton.

Sincerely,

Andy Leighton

Paid for by Leighton For Democracy, Ron North, Treasurer, P.O. Box 763, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. More information or donate: www.upballot.com/andy-leighton.