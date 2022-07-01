Several events on schedule for Independence Day weekend

Editorial

Americans will celebrate our country's 246th birthday this weekend, and there are several events on the schedule in Southeast Missouri.

The Great American Fourth of July will be held at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on Monday evening. The grandstand opens at 7:30 p.m. and the program, which includes patriotic music and the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award, will begin at 8 p.m. Fireworks will start around 9 p.m. This year's Spirit of America recipient is military veteran, businessman, former lawmaker and current Missouri Department of Revenue director Wayne Wallingford. You can read more about Wallingford's life of service in the weekend edition of the Southeast Missourian.

The Avenue of Flags at Cape Girardeau County Park will display flags and hold a ceremony for new ones at 8 a.m. Monday.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Fort D will host Fourth at the Fort from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 920 W. Fort St. in Cape Girardeau.

The City of Jackson always does a wonderful job with its Independence Day weekend activities. Festivities begin at 7 a.m. Monday and conclude with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. One of the favorite events is a mud volleyball tournament, set for 9 a.m. Monday at Pavilion 1 in the city park. The Capaha Antique Car Club will have a show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sycamore Lane in Jackson.

You can read about other events at semissourian.com and semoevents.com.

There are many things that divide us as a country, but one thing that should bring us together is the freedom we enjoy. We are blessed by God to live in a country full of opportunity, and we're grateful to all those who have fought and died in the name of freedom.

Enjoy a fun and safe Independence Day, and we hope you'll pause to give thanks for the freedom we all enjoy and those who have helped preserve it.