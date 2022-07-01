Century Casino directors attend hotel groundbreaking in Cape Girardeau

Century Casino Cape Girardeau held a groundbreaking ceremony on May 26 for its new $26 million, nine-story hotel.

According to Lyle Randolph, vice president of operations and general manager at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, the hotel will have 69 rooms  with most featuring a view of the Mississippi River.

At the ceremony, three of Century Casinos board of directors were in attendance: Dinah Corbaci, Eduard Berger and co-CEO and board chairman Erwin Haitzmann.

The following are curriculum vitae for each of the three individuals as listed on Century Casinos website.

Dinah Corbaci holds a doctorate degree in Law from the University of Salzburg, Austria (1981). After her practice on the Austrian Court in Salzburg, she began working at IBM in 1984 where she served as account manager for large Austrian governmental customers. During her tenure at IBM from 1984 to 2009, she was responsible for all Austrian governmental customers concerning their strategic hardware development. As software account manager for Software and Solutions, Dr. Corbaci was responsible for Austrian governmental customers application modernization and compliance with guidelines for the use of such software. In August 2009, Dr. Corbaci established her own private consulting firm, Dinah Corbaci Consulting for Information Technology from which Dr. Corbaci retired in June 2017. Dr. Corbaci has served as a director since April 2000. In determining that Dr. Corbaci should serve as a director, the board identified Dr. Corbacis extensive experience with e-business solutions, transactions with governmental authorities, risk management, oversight and her general executive management experience.

Eduard Berger is a graduate of the Austrian Business School in Vienna (1987). Mr. Berger has more than 30 years of experience in banking. From 1990 to 2000 Mr. Berger built up the Austrian equity business for Deutsche Bank. From 2000-­2008 Mr. Berger was managing director at Unicredit group. Within Unicredit Group Mr. Berger was member of the board of CreditanstaltINM AG, the Equity Brokerage unit of the group. Mr. Berger managed the Austrian equity business and was responsible for the European Equity Sales division of Unicredit Group. In 2008, Mr. Berger joined Cheuvreuxas CEO of their Austrian operation. Since 2011, Mr. Berger is partner and member of the executive board of Wiener Privatbank SE in Vienna and member of the board at Wiener Privatbanks Asset Management unit Matejka & Partner.

Erwin Haitzmann holds a doctorate and a masters degree in Social and Economic Sciences from the University of Linz, Austria (1980). Dr. Haitzmann has extensive casino gaming experience ranging from dealer to various casino management positions and has served on numerous casino company boards worldwide. In 1993, Mr. Haitzmann, together with his partner Mr. Peter Hoetzinger, founded Century Casinos, Inc., with an initial start-up capital of $1.7 million. In 1994, the company was listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market. Dr. Haitzmann has been employed full-time by the company since May 1993 and has been employed as either the chief executive officer or co-chief executive officer since March 1994. Dr. Haitzmann has served as a director since March 1994. In determining that Dr. Haitzmann should serve as a director, the board identified Dr. Haitzmanns extensive experience in the gaming industry and general executive management experience. In determining that Dr. Haitzmann should serve as chairman of the board, the board identified Dr. Haitzmanns length of service with the company, his vast and extensive knowledge of the domestic and international casino industry and his knowledge of ouroverall business.