Area valedictorians deserve a moment of recognition

Editorial

Each year, the Southeast Missourian profiles the valedictorians from area high schools. These are impressive students who have excelled in the classroom for four years.

Not only did they earn top GPAs and lead their graduating class, but many of these young men and women were successful in other areas such as sports, clubs and other activities.

They also appear to have a good head on their shoulders. We asked each one what advice they would give to underclassmen. Here were a few of their comments:

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

"Get involved in your school, play sports, join clubs -- because hard work pays off."

"High school goes by faster than you think, so enjoy every moment."

"Do plenty of socializations with friends, but always make sure to turn in work on time."

If you missed the profiles in the Weekend edition of the Southeast Missourian over the last few weeks, you can find their photos and stories online at www.semissourian.com/topic/valedictorians. Special thanks to First State Community Bank for sponsoring this special content.

Congratulations to all of this year's area valedictorians.