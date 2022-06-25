News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-26-22
Father God, grant us wisdom and may we have the courage to do what is right. Amen.
Missouri bans most abortions after US Supreme Court ruling1JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri law outlawing most abortions took effect Friday, as Republican state officials acted quickly to enforce a ban following a U.S. Supreme Court decision ending constitutional protections for abortion. A 2019 Missouri...
Kelly school district moving forward with bond-issue projectsKelly Schools moving forward with bond issue projects BENTON, Mo. -- After 76% of Scott County R-4 "Kelly" School District voters passed a $6.5 million bond issue in April, the school district immediately began the steps to help the proposition come...
City officials plan for further development of Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park3It's been a decade since the city of Cape Girardeau purchased a 250-acre plot by the intersection of LaSalle Avenue and Interstate 55, now known as Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park, in order to help attract more jobs to the area. Now, the city...
Wallingford chosen as Spirit of America winnerU.S. Air Force veteran. Business executive. State lawmaker. Director of the state Department of Revenue. These are only a few lines on Wayne Wallingford's resume, but they were enough for him to earn the 2022 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America...
Disney-themed concert coming to Jackson parkDisney fans young and old can visit the Jackson Bandshell this summer for a music-filled evening at the park. Jackson Municipal Band will present "Enchanted Evening at the Park" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. July 14 at the Jackson Bandshell located at 850...
Man pleads guilty to second-degree murderNEW MADRID, Mo. -- Following a plea agreement, a New Madrid man was sentenced to prison for a fatal shooting. George William Dawson III, 32, entered a plea of guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Donta...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/27/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of June 23 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
2022 Perryville High School valedictorian Dayton StrattmanDAYTON STRATTMAN High School Name: Perryville Parents: Chad and Kimberly Strattman. Post-graduation plans: I will be attending Mckendree University to study business administration. I will also be playing on their mens soccer team. High school...
2022 Meadow Heights High School valedictorian Rebeka MyersREBEKAH MYERS High School Name: Meadow Heights Parents: Scott and Sandy Myers. Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri University to earn a bachelors degree in music education. High school activities: Volleyball, Beta, Stuco, FCCLA,...
2022 Chaffee High School valedictorian Kolton SpiesKOLTON SPIES High School Name: Chaffee Parents: Ritchie and Kelly Spies Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University and major in wildlife biology conservation. High school activities: Football, track, Beta Club, Varsity...
2022 Jackson High School valedictorian Delaney PipkinDELANEY PIPKIN High School Name: Jackson Parents: Joel and Richard Pipkin Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology for architectural engineering. High school activities: Junior Rotarian Club, varsity...
2022 Kelly High School valedictorian Bryce PhelpsBRYCE PHELPS High School Name: Kelly Parents Names: Brent Phelps and Deanna Phelps. Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Culver-Stockton College on a baseball scholarship and major in business management. High school activities: Beta Member,...
2022 Oran High School valedictorian Lydia TankersleyLYDIA TANKERSLEY High School Name: Oran Parents: Randy and Trina Tankersley Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University and major in elementary education. High school activities: Girls basketball, softball, Senior Beta,...
Cape Girardeau officials present possible new city ward map6Prompted by the most recent U.S. census Cape Girardeau will be rezoning its wards to fit with population changes. The third version of the new map, displayed by city manager Kenneth Haskin at the Cape Girardeau City Council workshop Wednesday,...
Cape's alarm registration program cuts false alarm calls in half3On Monday, Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair told City Council members the city's alarm registration program has cut false alarm calls in half. The program, implemented last year, reduced false alarm calls in the city from 2,139 to 1,060. The...
Artworks of George DeMyers II to be showcased at Crisp Museum2"Oh, you've got talent like your father!" That's what George DeMyers II remembered hearing after winning his first school art contest. "Hearing that kind of pushed me," DeMyers said, recalling his father's legacy as an art teacher for more than four...
Cape Girardeau City Council appoints board, commission members1Cape Girardeau City Council members appointed seven people to two boards and one commission this week. Council members voted unanimously in favor of appointing Anissa Fongyee Patel and Anand Kumar Patel to the Cape Dogwood Community Improvement...
Jackson Parks and Recreation welcomes back 'Heart' tribute band for free concertThe Heart tribute band, Heartless, is coming back to Jackson. The band first performed in Jackson in 2019, and its next concert will be at 7 p.m. July 2 at the city's Municipal Band Shell. The concert will be presented by Jackson Parks and...
Tractor club gearing up for season1So, how does a tractor club have a season? Well, it does when it comes to monthly rides in the countryside. Bollinger County Antique Tractor Club plans one tractor ride a month from May through November -- before Thanksgiving and weather permitting....
Rust Communications president selected for state newspaper Hall of Fame8Publisher of the Southeast Missourian and president of Rust Communications Jon K. Rust will be a 2022 inductee into the Missouri Press Association Newspaper Hall of Fame. Hailed as an industry innovator and community stalwart, Rust and two others...
Charge filed in connection with woman's disappearance in Cape Girardeau County3One person has been charged in connection with the May murder of a woman. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Teresa L. Baumgartner with tampering with evidence in a felony investigation for her alleged role in the...
'A prince among men': Friends and colleagues remember Jerry Beaver4"He was entirely self-sufficient. He lived life his way," local business owner Paul Dirnberger recalled of the late Jerry Beaver. "Everything he did, he did on his own, because he wanted to." Beaver, 75, died Sunday at Lutheran Home in Cape...
'A band and musical family': Jackson band and gears up for summer performances1"Band members are bank presidents, university professors, factory workers, engineers, public and private school educators, medical professionals, college and high school students. They range in age from 70s to teenagers," director Scott Vangilder...
Jackson officials to discuss kinds of vehicles OK'd for city streets4Deane Sprout of Jackson recently bought a converted electric golf cart with the intent of making short neighborhood trips since gasoline is so expensive only to discover the city doesn't permit such a vehicle on its streets. "The best thing would...
Most read 6/22/22Cape city employees to get raise3The promise of the use tax is beginning to be fulfilled as Cape Girardeau municipal employees will see wage increases take effect at the beginning of their next pay period, starting Saturday. The use tax -- a tax on online sales -- was approved by...
Most read 6/21/22Cape City Council approves airport carrier change15The decision over the airline for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport took up the majority of the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting for the second time this month. Council members voted unanimously to change service from current provider SkyWest....
New Cape Girardeau County restaurant opens6This story is updated. Bayou Cajun Smokehouse, 6611 County Road 532 near Pocahontas, opened Tuesday under the leadership of owners Tim and Pam Stearns and executive chef Derek Miller. Formerly Bayou Bar & Grill, which closed in April, the new...
Artist puts 'a face on Cape Girardeau' with portrait of city's namesake3"Cleda, you put a face on Cape. We really appreciate it," said Charlotte Slinkard, curator at Cape River Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. Slinkard was thanking Cleda Curtis, a local artist behind the new painting of Cape...
Southern Missouri school district to go to four-day week beginning in the fall3BROSELEY, Mo. After much discussion, the Twin Rivers School Board voted unanimously at its Thursday night meeting to accept a four-day school week. The board was presented with three calendar options that had been organized by faculty for the...
Banjo-playing Bell City man to buy venerable Bollinger County funeral home1MARBLE HILL, Mo. Eric Pendergrass, 30, has had a busy life to-date. He's been a hog farmer in Bell City, Missouri, where he graduated high school; a banjo player in a bluegrass band playing in benefits and at churches; and, come Jan. 1,...
Most read 6/18/22Airport board again votes to switch carrier11Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board members met for the second time in a week Friday, to go over a possible carrier service change in order to make an official recommendation for Monday's City Council meeting. Board members ultimately voted...