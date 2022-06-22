Comedian Mike Goodwin to keynote Semoball Awards

Editorial

Comedian Mike Goodwin from "America's Got Talent" and "Dry Bar Comedy" will keynote the Semoball Awards July 8 at LaCroix Church.

Goodwin is a veteran of the U.S. Army and former education professional. But he's most noted for his family friendly and engaging comedy routines, which have been featured on a number of national programs.

Along with AGT and Dry Bar, the Camden, South Carolina, native has appeared on Lifetime, BET, Amazon Prime, TBN, Daystar, USA, the Word Network, Circle TV, the "That Sounds Fun Podcast Tour with Annie F. Downs" and USO Europe Comedy Tour.

Previous keynotes for the Semoball Awards include: Kyle Maynard, Jennie Finch, Mark Schlereth, David Eckstein, Lisa Leslie, Rick Horton and Andrew Miller. These athletes provided wonderful inspirational messages. But each year, we look for ways to switch things up and make that year's event unique. This summer, that takes the form of some humor. And we're looking forward to hearing Mike Goodwin bring the funny to the Semoball Awards stage.

This year, 182 athletes from across Southeast Missouri will be honored for their performances on the field and in the classroom. We're always inspired by the talent in the region and the stories that are shared at the show. The evening's event is unlike anything else in the region. From the red carpet and ice sculpture, to the incredible food, to the highly produced show with top-level video, lights and sound -- it's a memorable experience for the 800-plus people in attendance.

VIP and general admission tickets are on sale now at semoball.com/awards. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Special thanks to presenting sponsor Southeast-HEALTH, Official Bank Sponsor The Bank of Missouri and title sponsors SEMO ESPN Radio, rustmedia, the St. Louis Cardinals and your local newspaper. Also a word of appreciation to sponsors of individual sports: Crader Distributing Company and your local STIHL dealers and Cook, Barkett, Ponder and Wolz attorneys.

We're looking forward to a night of inspiration and plenty of laughs at the Semoball Awards, July 8, at LaCroix Church.