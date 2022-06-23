How regenerative medicine is used to treat arthritis

Arthritis is inflammation of the joints. The main symptoms are stiffness or pain in the joints, and sometimes swelling may also be present.

The most common type of arthritis is osteoarthritis or degenerative arthritis, which is caused by wear and tear on the joints. This can be due to over use or improper use of the joints. The most common symptoms are pain, stiffness and swelling of the affected joints.

Arthritis is typically thought of as something you get as you get older, but in reality any time there is inflammation in a joint you have arthritis.

This can occur from a one-time injury, an overuse injury, or an internal process called autoimmune.

The most common is a combination between a one-time injury and repetitive injury where someone has a fall, accident or jarring of a joint or area and they say "it will be OK" or "it will go away" and they keep using the joint that isn't working right anymore which then turns in to a repetitive/overuse injury.

Treatment is typically aimed at controlling the symptoms. However, this doesn't treat the arthritis. It simply covers up the pain caused by it.

This is what sets us apart. PC Medical Centers is the leader in regenerative medicine.

Regenerative medicine treats the underlying arthritis by stimulating the body's own healing. We pair regenerative medicine with chiropractic care and physical therapy to help patients prevent additional degeneration of the joints and promote healing.

Studies show that regenerative rehab, regenerative medicine paired with therapy and chiropractic is more successful than any one of those treatment options alone.

We work as a team, meaning that all providers work together to optimize patient outcomes.

Our staff monitors you closely throughout your treatment program to help you graduate pain free, without ever having to use risky surgeries.