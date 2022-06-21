Letter to the Editor

During his testimony at the Jan. 6 Congressional Committee, Trump's former Attorney General Barr said, among other things, that Trump was out of touch with reality, as no amount of evidence to the contrary changed his belief that the election was stolen from him. The fact is, Trump was never delusional. He knew that he lost the election.

Ever a consummate con artist, Trump saw an excellent opportunity to take full advantage of his election loss to make money. By doubling down on the "Stop the Steal" lie with fake righteous indignation, he convinced millions of his naive and trusting supporters to send him money to "fight election fraud" and "save America." They swallowed his "Big Lie" hook, line and sinker. He freely misused the $250 million they sent him.

Trump's past history reveals that making money by hook or by crook was his only goal in life. He masterfully conned trusting people and abused the liberal legal system for personal enrichment. Over forty years, Trump was involved in thousands of lawsuits, all related to his duplicitous business practices.

Jilted narcissists often murder in a vengeful rage saying, "If I can't have you, no one can." A jilted Trump turned his vengeful rage on his own country and tried to destroy it in order to stay in power. His greed for money led him to victimize even his own ardent supporters.

We all need to accept this reality and "save America" from Trump.

K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau