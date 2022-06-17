Pavement work closes Route DD in Scott County

Route DD in Scott County -- between Route Y and Route Z, near Vanduser, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The road should re-open by 4 p.m. Thursday.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation