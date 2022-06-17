The importance of fathers in the lives of their children
This weekend we celebrate Father's Day.
The importance of dads in the lives of their children cannot be overstated. Statistics in recent years indicate that as many as 1 in 4 children in America live without their biological, step or adoptive father in the home. This is a contributing factor to many of the societal problems we face.
Along with being less likely to finish high school, children without a father in the home experience greater risk of poverty, infant mortality, teen pregnancy and obesity, according to the National Fatherhood Initiative. Behavior problems, crime, prison time, abuse and neglect and alcohol and drug abuse are all greater risks to those without a dad around.
Does not having a father in the home mean you're headed for a life of problems? It doesn't have to be the case. There are plenty of moms and positive male role models who can step up and make a difference. Ultimately we all have to be accountable, regardless of our upbringing. But there's no question that dads play an important role in the development of their children.
This weekend we celebrate the fathers doing it right: the ones attending their children's events, taking them to church and serving as a positive male role model at home and in the community -- among many other important things.
To all the dads supporting and nurturing their children, we tip our hat to you. Thanks for setting the standard.
Happy Father's Day.
Comments
-
-
-
Column (6/15/22)How I learned to stop worrying, love the Jan. 6 committeeWe're only two installments into the limited-run production of the Jan. 6 hearings, and so far, I think they've been great. But I also think they'll leave almost everyone, except for me, unsatisfied. For many Democrats and Never Trumpers, the hope...
-
Editorial (6/15/22)Juneteenth is an opportunity to come togetherOn Sunday, America will celebrate Juneteenth, marking the day in 1865 when federal officers arrived in Galveston, Texas, ensuring all slaves would be set free. If you recall the historical timeline of slavery in America, this was two and a half...
-
Column (6/14/22)Decision points for the future of Cape's airline serviceI'd like to update the community on the airport service contract the city is planning to fill this month. First, a bit of history: SkyWest Airlines began its regional jet service with the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport (CGI) in December 2017, with...
-
-
Editorial (6/13/22)Cape Public Library marks 100 years on WednesdayThis area has a number of attractions that add to the quality of life. From our many parks, to recreational opportunities and excellent sports facilities, to arts and culture experiences, the list is long. These are important not only for those of...
-
Column (6/13/22)Congress ignores pressing issues, obsesses over Jan. 6As the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan, 6 Attack on the United States Capitol starts public hearings, we must ask what motivates those on the committee. Is the sole concern the ideals of the Declaration of Independence and the...
-
Editorial (6/13/22)Biden is an old man overwhelmed by eventsJoe Biden has rarely seemed as fully 79 years old as he did sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel for a late-night interview that was supposed to showcase his lighter side. The president rambled, occasionally mixed up words, trailed off awkwardly once or...
-
Rash optimism on Social Security's solvencyDon't worry if you get confused reading accounts of the new Social Security Trustees Report. On one hand, you have some articles reporting that this document shows that Social Security will be insolvent in less than 15 years. Others prompt you to...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (6/10/22)An appreciation for law enforcement officialsJune 11-18 is Law Enforcement Appreciation Week. This is a career path many of us don't want to even remotely consider. It's certainly not for the faint of heart. And many of the positions come with little pay, mountains of stress and ultimately...
-
Column (6/9/22)The US has an empidemic of gang shootingsThe headlines coming out of the weekend were grim. Axios: "At least 54 injured, 11 killed in 7 separate mass shootings this weekend." NBC News: "At least 12 dead in another weekend of mass shootings across America." Yahoo! News: "At least 12 dead in...
-
Editorial (6/8/22)3 local students compete at International Science and Engineering FairOne of our favorite educational events of the year is the area science fair held in Cape Girardeau. This year, Kaden Luker and Emma Shields of Jackson and Hiren Parekh of Saxony Lutheran went on to compete at the International Science and...
-
Editorial (6/6/22)Fourth Shipyard festival planned for SeptemberSeventeen musical acts are set to perform over two days (and nights) in September as part of the fourth annual Shipyard Music Festival. Mark your calendar for Sept. 23 and 24. The acts bring a variety of music genres and represent a mix of local...
-
Editorial (6/3/22)Nominate someone for Spirit of America AwardThe Southeast Missourian is seeking nominations for its annual Spirit of America Award, a recognition that seeks to honor individuals who display admirable qualities that embody the fabric of our country. Civic engagement, volunteerism, business...
-
-
Editorial (6/1/22)Catfish, Capahas headline a summer of baseballBaseball is a big deal in Southeast Missouri. It starts with the St. Louis Cardinals, but it extends to all ages and teams in the area. To go along with all the youth programs that compete during the spring and summer, Cape Girardeau is home to...
-
Editorial (5/31/22)Cape Area Habitat for Humanity plays important role in providing 'hand up'The Cape Area Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 35th year of serving the region recently. During a lunch for donors and friends of the not-for-profit, interim executive director John Gary said the organization is currently building its 62nd home...
-
-
-
Editorial (5/27/22)Take a moment this Memorial DaySeldom have words better captured a sentiment than President Abraham Lincoln's to Mrs. Lydia Bixby of Massachusetts, who reportedly had lost five sons in the Civil War. n Dear Madam, I have been shown in the files of the War Department a statement...
-
-
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.