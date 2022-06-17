The importance of fathers in the lives of their children

Editorial

This weekend we celebrate Father's Day.

The importance of dads in the lives of their children cannot be overstated. Statistics in recent years indicate that as many as 1 in 4 children in America live without their biological, step or adoptive father in the home. This is a contributing factor to many of the societal problems we face.

Along with being less likely to finish high school, children without a father in the home experience greater risk of poverty, infant mortality, teen pregnancy and obesity, according to the National Fatherhood Initiative. Behavior problems, crime, prison time, abuse and neglect and alcohol and drug abuse are all greater risks to those without a dad around.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Does not having a father in the home mean you're headed for a life of problems? It doesn't have to be the case. There are plenty of moms and positive male role models who can step up and make a difference. Ultimately we all have to be accountable, regardless of our upbringing. But there's no question that dads play an important role in the development of their children.

This weekend we celebrate the fathers doing it right: the ones attending their children's events, taking them to church and serving as a positive male role model at home and in the community -- among many other important things.

To all the dads supporting and nurturing their children, we tip our hat to you. Thanks for setting the standard.

Happy Father's Day.