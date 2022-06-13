WGU Missouri Awards $1,700 in Grants to Four Teachers in Southeast Missouri
Four K-12 teachers from the Southeast Missouri area have received grants totaling $1,700 through WGU Missouris Fund My Classroom initiative. The grants will be used to fund innovative classroom projects that foster learning in new, unique ways. The four teachers who received the funding include:
|
|Shelly Houston, a newly appointed gifted teacher in the Scott County R-IV School District in Benton, who received a $400 grant to add a variety of flexible seating options to her classroom.
|
|Pat Nelson, a K-8 librarian at Nell Holcomb School in Cape Girardeau, who received a $1,000 grant to add more large print books to the school library in an effort to improve word recognition and reading comprehension among students.
|
|Kristi Ann Kirkpatrick, a first-grade teacher at Kelly Elementary School in the Scott County R-IV School District in Benton, who received a $150 grant to obtain a variety of hands-on supplies that will allow her to introduce new STEM activities to her students.
|
|Mackenzie Thompson, a 9th and 10th grade English Language Arts teacher at Thomas W. Kelly High School in the Scott County R-IV School District in Benton, who received a $150 grant that was used to purchase a shoe party kit through the Sole Hope organization. The shoe kit will provide her students with materials they need to work together to trace, cut and pin together multiple pairs of shoes for individuals living in Uganda.
The innovative classroom projects were among 50 across Missouri chosen by WGU Missouri to receive funding. The nonprofit, fully online university issued a call in March for K-12 teachers across the state to nominate proposed classroom projects by April 17 for the opportunity to receive full or partial funding through its Fund My Classroom initiative. Nearly 200 nominations were received statewide. Most grants were awarded during Teacher Appreciation Week, which ran from May 2-6.
We received nominations for some amazing classroom projects, and we are happy to bring so many to life through this years Fund My Classroom initiative, said Dr. Terrance Hopson, Regional Director of WGU Missouri. When it comes to expanding classroom curriculum and employing innovative techniques to engage and challenge students, teachers are often limited by costs. This initiative is an opportunity for WGU to give back to teachers, who go above and beyond to educate our students, by providing them with funding they can use to further enhance learning both in and out of the classroom.
To learn more about the Fund My Classroom initiative and the work WGU Missouri is doing to help teachers advance their careers, visit missouri.wgu.edu.
Comments
-
MoDOT to hold public meeting to discuss U.S. 61 project in Jackson1The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. June 28 to discuss improvements to U.S. 61 in Jackson. Visitors may stop by any time during the meeting at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in...
-
June tax receipts in Cape Girardeau County show inflation's impact1Cape Girardeau County's tax funds for June show the current inflationary spiral in the U.S. continues to aid county receipts. The county deposited $879,901.72 in sales tax this month as received from the state Department of Revenue, driving total...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County applies for Homeland Security grantCape Girardeau County Commission voted Monday to apply for a $10,800 U.S. Department of Homeland Security grant under the agency's "Soft Targets for Crowded Places" program. ST-CP is one of eight federal initiatives designed to "provide critical...
-
-
Local News 6/13/22Area lawmakers support sports betting, which did not pass in Legislature6State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder said the failure of her colleagues to pass sports wagering in Missouri during the most recent legislative session ending in May was "frustrating" and "ridiculous". House Bill 2502, introduced by Dan Houx, Republican...
-
Most read 6/13/22Le Bistro closes in Cape Girardeau2Le Bistro at the Bar, a French-themed restaurant at 117 Themis St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, closed June 3. "We haven't been that busy and my lease was up anyway," said Gabriele Ruggieri, the eatery's owner/operator who originally hails from...
-
Talbert to retire after 57 years of cardiology work at Saint Francis8In the past 57 years, professionals in the medical field have witnessed multiple changes and innovations. One doctor in Cape Girardeau can say he's been a part of much of that evolution in the world of cardiology. Cardiology doctor Clifford Talbert...
-
State, city guidelines hold key to historic property4As a state entity, Southeast Missouri State University trumps Cape Girardeau city ordinances on Boulevard Local Historic District, according to a Cape Girardeau municipal official. Located on Henderson Street in Cape Girardeau, the Himmelberger...
-
-
Sikeston DPS to get new pumper, equipmentSIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety will be getting a new fire engine along with new rescue equipment and a new report management system. On Monday, Sikeston City Council approved the purchase of a 2022 E-One Cyclone Rescue Pumper...
-
2022 St. Vincent School valedictorian Addison CatesADDISON CATES St. Vincent Parents: Jason and Amy Cates Post-graduation plans: Attending Lindenwood University to obtain a degree in psychology. She will be playing soccer for the Lindenwood Lions womens soccer team. High school activities:...
-
2022 Oak Ridge High School valedictorian Jiliyan Hobeck1JILIYAN HOBECK Oak Ridge Parents: Eric and Holly Hobeck Post-graduation plans: I plan on attending College of the Ozarks and majoring in business administration. High school activities: Volleyball, cross country, STUCO, NHS, FBLA, FCCLA, Pep...
-
2022 Leopold High School valedictorian Taylor BroshuisTAYLOR BROSHUIS Leopold Parents: Karen and Bradley Broshuis Post-graduation plans: Attend University of Kentucky and major in nursing. High school activities: Volleyball, softball, robotics and BETA. Favorite high school experience: Spending a...
-
2022 Zalma High School valedictorian Melena CatoMELENA CATO Zalma Parents: Scott and Stephanie Cato Post-graduation plans: Attend Three Rivers College to start my elementary education degree. High school activities: FCCLA, FCA, volleyball, basketball, book, FBLA and cheerleading. Favorite...
-
2022 Delta High School valedictorian Kendall HolwegKENDALL HOLWEG Delta Parents: Natasha and Jason Holweg Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend college at Southeast Missouri State University to run track and get a degree in education. High school activities: Track, cross country, softball,...
-
2022 Advance High School valedictorian Drew DelayDREW DELAY Advance Parents: Brett and Julie Mayo Delay Post-graduation plans: Attend Missouri University of Science and Technology for electrical engineering. High school activities: Quiz Bowl. Favorite high school experience: Sixth hour...
-
2022 Scott City High School valedictorian Kacie DaiggerKACIE DAIGGER Scott City Parents: April Cavaness and Dylan Daigger Post-graduation plans: I will be attending Morton College in Cicero, Illinois, to play womens basketball and get a degree in the education field. High school activities: Girls...
-
More than 1,500 to attend Jackson firework show1Mary Ann Hoffman and her husband, Rick, have owned Hoffman Family Fireworks at 2013 E. Jackson Blvd. for the last 38 years. Before Rick Hoffman's birth, his father and uncle sold sparklers, firecrackers and Roman candles out of a gas station across...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/13/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of June 9 n Closed session minutes of June 9 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public...
-
-
Shots fired result in Cape arrest3A suspect was in custody Friday for alleged shots fired in Cape Girardeau. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, an officer was on Whitener Street and heard gunfire. Witnesses directed officers to a nearby apartment,...
-
Cape Girardeau County picks 'short list' for renovation/expansion plans1Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted to invite three design-build firms to submit proposals for renovation of the now-vacant 1908 courthouse and expansion of the frequently overcrowded county jail, both in Jackson. All three companies -- Little...
-
Schnucks goes back to masks for dozens of its stores, but not Cape6St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, because of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, is again requiring its employees and vendor suppliers to wear face coverings in 42 of its 112 grocery outlets in the St. Louis area. According to company's website, "to...
-
Discovery Playhouse: more than day care"Most people, if they don't have kids, don't know what happens here," said Michael Toeniskoetter, executive director at Discovery Playhouse. Located at 502 Broadway, Discovery Playhouse is often falsely dismissed as day care. "The general perception...
-
Flesh Hound: an artist's permanent story"I tattoo people. I answer phones. I pay bills. I clean toilets," said Renee Roark Gordon, owner and artist at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio. Running a tattoo parlor isn't always glamorous, but it's what allowed Gordon to find herself. "I've been an...
-
Free dental care available to veterans Saturday2On Saturday, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. This will be the 18th Day of Service for the company, which provides dental care for veterans at no cost to honor...
-
Photo Gallery 6/10/22Mock DWI crash held by TRACTION at youth traffic safety eventOn Friday, TRACTION, teens taking action to prevent traffic crashes, presented a mock DWI crash to high school students from six schools including Oran, Lesterville, Leopold, Jackson, Twin Rivers and New Madrid. TRACTION is a state-wide program...
-
Most read 6/9/22Former home of Broadway Theatre set for demolition in coming months3A long-simmering question in downtown Cape Girardeau moved closer to a resolution Wednesday. The City of Cape Girardeau took the first steps to demolish the building that formerly housed Broadway Theatre, located at 805 Broadway, as crews removed...
-
Most read 6/9/22Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced on civil rights charge5A former Southeast Missouri police chief was sentenced to nine months behind bars for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a custody dispute. Marc F. Tragesser, 55, former Marble Hill police chief, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S....
-
Cape Airport service in holding pattern15The Cape Girardeau City Council won't be making a decision on a new carrier to service the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for at least another couple of weeks. On Friday, the Airport Advisory Board announced its plans to recommend the City Council...
-
GOP lawmaker Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City pens memoir3This story is updated. Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) is coming out with a book later this summer titled "Cinder Girl: Growing Up on America's Fringe." The 320-page memoir, which publisher Bombardier Books calls "a towering...
-
One dead after vehicle carrying gunshot wound victims crashesSIKESTON, Mo. A vehicle with two individuals who suffered gunshot wounds was involved in a crash Sunday night in Sikeston, leaving one dead. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Sgt. Tyler Rowe, officers responded to Main and Malone...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.