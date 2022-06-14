Spending one-time funds

Letter to the Editor

I commend our city leaders and city staff for investing the first payment of the American Rescue Plan funds in one-time public safety, infrastructure and broadband projects.

As you begin discussing how best to invest the second payment of the American Rescue Plan funds, I encourage you to continue the same practice of investing the one-time funds in one-time public safety, infrastructure, broadband and other permissible projects.

Some in the community may request some of these funds be used as "seed" money to start new programs and long-term projects. As you are aware, granting this request may obligate the city for long-term costs, without guaranteed revenue to pay the long-term expenses of the new programs and long-term projects.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

In my opinion, the city does not have adequate discretionary funding to take on the financial liabilities of new programs and long-term projects at this time.

We are still playing catch-up with employee wages, street repairs and replacements, infrastructure improvements, and existing programs and projects.

Assuming the additional financial liabilities of new programs and long-term projects would not be a wise fiscal choice.

Continuing the practice of investing one-time funds in one-time projects will enable the city to complete several needed projects -- without obligating the city for long-term expenses after the American Rescue Plan funds are depleted.

I believe this would be the wise and fiscally responsible way to invest this additional funding!

GARY HILL, Cape Girardeau