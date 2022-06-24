Today in History
Today is Friday, June 24, the 175th day of 2022. There are 190 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 24, 1497, the first recorded sighting of North America by a European took place as explorer John Cabot spotted land, probably in present-day Canada.
On this date:
In 1509, Henry VIII was crowned king of England; his wife, Catherine of Aragon, was crowned queen consort.
In 1807, a grand jury in Richmond, Virginia, indicted former Vice President Aaron Burr on charges of treason and high misdemeanor (he was later acquitted).
In 1939, the Southeast Asian country Siam changed its name to Thailand. (It went back to being Siam in 1945, then became Thailand once again in 1949.)
In 1940, France signed an armistice with Italy during World War II.
In 1946, Fred M. Vinson was sworn in as the 13th chief justice of the United States, succeeding the late Harlan F. Stone.
In 1948, Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the western allies to organize the Berlin Airlift.
In 1957, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Roth v. United States, ruled 6-3 that obscene materials were not protected by the First Amendment.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon concluded his summit with the visiting leader of the Soviet Union, Leonid Brezhnev, who hailed the talks in an address on American television.
In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger -- carrying America's first woman in space, Sally K. Ride -- coasted to a safe landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
In 1992, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, strengthened its 30-year ban on officially sponsored worship in public schools, prohibiting prayer as a part of graduation ceremonies.
In 2015, a federal judge in Boston formally sentenced Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to death for the 2013 terror attacks. (A federal appeals court later threw out the sentence; the Supreme Court reinstated it.)
In 2020, three white men were indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was shot while running in a neighborhood near Georgia's coast. (All three were convicted.)
Ten years ago: The Muslim Brotherhood's Mohammed Morsi was declared the winner of Egypt's first free presidential election. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced a settlement that would bring $405 million to victims of Bernard Madoff's historic investment scam.
Five years ago: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the guests as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) married Scottish actor Louise Linton in Washington. At least 10 people were killed by a landslide in a mountain village in southwestern China.
One year ago: A 12-story condominium building in Surfside, Florida, collapsed, killing 98 people. An appeals court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Donald Trump's loss in the presidential race. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would create a special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol; Senate Republicans had blocked legislation that would form a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack. Leaders of indigenous groups in Canada said investigators had found more than 600 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school for indigenous children.
Today's Birthdays: Rock singer Arthur Brown is 80. Actor Michele Lee is 80. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 79. Rock musician Jeff Beck is 78. Rock singer Colin Blunstone (The Zombies) is 77. Musician Mick Fleetwood is 75. Actor Peter Weller is 75. Rock musician John Illsley (Dire Straits) is 73. Actor Nancy Allen is 72. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson (Black Uhuru) is 72. Actor Joe Penny is 66. Singer-musician Andy McCluskey (Orchestral Manoevres in the Dark) is 63. R&B/pop singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett is 62. Actor Iain Glen is 61. Rock singer Curt Smith is 61. Actor Danielle Spencer is 57. Actor Sherry Stringfield is 55. Singer Glenn Medeiros is 52. Actor Carla Gallo is 47. Actor Amir Talai (TV: "LA to Vegas") is 45. Actor-producer Mindy Kaling is 43. Actor Minka Kelly is 42. Actor Vanessa Ray is 41. Actor Justin Hires is 37. Actor Candice Patton is 37. Singer Solange Knowles is 36. Actor Max Ehrich is 31. Actor Beanie Feldstein is 29.
-
Cape Girardeau officials present possible new city ward mapPrompted by the most recent U.S. census Cape Girardeau will be rezoning its wards to fit with population changes. The third version of the new map, displayed by city manager Kenneth Haskin at the Cape Girardeau City Council workshop Wednesday,...
-
Cape's alarm registration program cuts false alarm calls in halfOn Monday, Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair told City Council members the city's alarm registration program has cut false alarm calls in half. The program, implemented last year, reduced false alarm calls in the city from 2,139 to 1,060. The...
-
Artworks of George DeMyers II to be showcased at Crisp Museum"Oh, you've got talent like your father!" That's what George DeMyers II remembered hearing after winning his first school art contest. "Hearing that kind of pushed me," DeMyers said, recalling his father's legacy as an art teacher for more than four...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council appoints board, commission membersCape Girardeau City Council members appointed seven people to two boards and one commission this week. Council members voted unanimously in favor of appointing Anissa Fongyee Patel and Anand Kumar Patel to the Cape Dogwood Community Improvement...
-
Jackson Parks and Recreation welcomes back 'Heart' tribute band for free concertThe Heart tribute band, Heartless, is coming back to Jackson. The band first performed in Jackson in 2019, and its next concert will be at 7 p.m. July 2 at the city's Municipal Band Shell. The concert will be presented by Jackson Parks and...
-
Tractor club gearing up for seasonSo, how does a tractor club have a season? Well, it does when it comes to monthly rides in the countryside. Bollinger County Antique Tractor Club plans one tractor ride a month from May through November -- before Thanksgiving and weather permitting....
-
Rust Communications president selected for state newspaper Hall of Fame8Publisher of the Southeast Missourian and president of Rust Communications Jon K. Rust will be a 2022 inductee into the Missouri Press Association Newspaper Hall of Fame. Hailed as an industry innovator and community stalwart, Rust and two others...
-
Charge filed in connection with woman's disappearance in Cape Girardeau County2One person has been charged in connection with the May murder of a woman. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Teresa L. Baumgartner with tampering with evidence in a felony investigation for her alleged role in the...
-
'A prince among men': Friends and colleagues remember Jerry Beaver3"He was entirely self-sufficient. He lived life his way," local business owner Paul Dirnberger recalled of the late Jerry Beaver. "Everything he did, he did on his own, because he wanted to." Beaver, 75, died Sunday at Lutheran Home in Cape...
-
'A band and musical family': Jackson band and gears up for summer performances1"Band members are bank presidents, university professors, factory workers, engineers, public and private school educators, medical professionals, college and high school students. They range in age from 70s to teenagers," director Scott Vangilder...
-
Jackson officials to discuss kinds of vehicles OK'd for city streets3Deane Sprout of Jackson recently bought a converted electric golf cart with the intent of making short neighborhood trips since gasoline is so expensive only to discover the city doesn't permit such a vehicle on its streets. "The best thing would...
-
Cape officials considering retirement plan upgrade6Cape Girardeau municipal employees could soon be seeing another increase in benefits this time to their retirement plan. An upgrade in the tier system for city retirement benefits was discussed at a Cape Girardeau City Council workshop Wednesday...
-
Millersville contractor may be awarded second Jackson bridge projectPutz Construction of Millersville, already building the $550,000 Hubble Creek Bridge connecting Parkview Street and Cascade Drive in Jackson, is likely to be awarded a second project by the Jackson Board of Aldermen to build a more expensive span...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/23/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of June 16 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
Cape city employees to get raise3The promise of the use tax is beginning to be fulfilled as Cape Girardeau municipal employees will see wage increases take effect at the beginning of their next pay period, starting Saturday. The use tax -- a tax on online sales -- was approved by...
-
Rebuilding stability: destroyed Cape Girardeau church may begin reconstruction this yearPlans to rebuild the Cape Girardeau Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) are likely to be finalized by late summer or early fall of this year, according to stake president of the Latter-day Saints, Kevin Dickson. Dickson emphasized the...
-
Guest musicians to perform Thursday at Jackson Municipal Band concert1Special guest musicians Doug Rees and "Hurricane" Ruth LaMaster will take the stage following the regular performance of the Jackson Municipal Band, at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell, 850 Symphony Lane in Jackson. Thursday's...
-
Cape to apply for ARPA grants to fund water projects1Along with the approval of the new carrier service for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Cape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved two resolutions authorizing grant applications for water infrastructure improvements as part of Monday's...
-
-
Fundraiser to rehab Jackson courts set for Independence Day weekendJosh Lukefahr has organized a 10 a.m. July 2 fundraising tournament at the site of the Jackson City Park basketball courts at North Missouri and West Park streets -- aimed at bringing repair and rehabilitation to a venue that has seen some...
-
Cape police seek information on alleged attempted kidnappingCape Girardeau police are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in an attempted kidnapping Sunday night. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said the alleged incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Sprigg...
-
Highway 51 in Perry Co. reduced for Chester Bridge rehabPERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Rehabilitation of the Chester Bridge, including pavement work and some minor structural steel repairs, will begin soon, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The bridge spans the Mississippi River, connecting...
-
Cape man arrested for trespassing1A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning for alleged trespassing and assault. A state Highway Patrol report said Gregory Ross, 58, was arrested for alleged first-degree trespassing and fourth-degree assault. He was taken to...
-
Burfordville man arrested on 3 warrantsA Burfordville man was arrested on three separate warrants in Cape Girardeau County early Tuesday morning. A state Highway Patrol report said Dennis Clark Jr., 43, was taken into custody on warrants for possession of a controlled substance,...
-
-
-
Most read 6/21/22Cape City Council approves airport carrier change15The decision over the airline for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport took up the majority of the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting for the second time this month. Council members voted unanimously to change service from current provider SkyWest....
-
New Cape Girardeau County restaurant opens6This story is updated. Bayou Cajun Smokehouse, 6611 County Road 532 near Pocahontas, opened Tuesday under the leadership of owners Tim and Pam Stearns and executive chef Derek Miller. Formerly Bayou Bar & Grill, which closed in April, the new...
-
Artist puts 'a face on Cape Girardeau' with portrait of city's namesake3"Cleda, you put a face on Cape. We really appreciate it," said Charlotte Slinkard, curator at Cape River Heritage Museum, 538 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. Slinkard was thanking Cleda Curtis, a local artist behind the new painting of Cape...
-
Southern Missouri school district to go to four-day week beginning in the fall3BROSELEY, Mo. After much discussion, the Twin Rivers School Board voted unanimously at its Thursday night meeting to accept a four-day school week. The board was presented with three calendar options that had been organized by faculty for the...
-
Banjo-playing Bell City man to buy venerable Bollinger County funeral home1MARBLE HILL, Mo. Eric Pendergrass, 30, has had a busy life to-date. He's been a hog farmer in Bell City, Missouri, where he graduated high school; a banjo player in a bluegrass band playing in benefits and at churches; and, come Jan. 1,...
-
Most read 6/18/22Airport board again votes to switch carrier11Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board members met for the second time in a week Friday, to go over a possible carrier service change in order to make an official recommendation for Monday's City Council meeting. Board members ultimately voted...
-
Most read 6/16/22Mineral Area approved to offer courses at College Center8State officials Wednesday agreed to temporarily allow a community college to offer various academic programs at Cape College Center, ending for now what had become a contentious disagreement with the local university. Members of the state...