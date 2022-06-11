*Menu
Southeast Missourian

June 2022 Yard of the Month

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Submitted by Nancy Bahn
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Ramblewood Garden Club has awarded the June Yard of the Month to Pastor Ron and Linda Watts who live at 2340 Palomino Drive in Cape Girardeau. Their front yard is highlighted by two large Dawn Redwood (Metasequoia glyptostroboides) trees that were planted when the Watts first built their home 25 years ago. Other plantings include a pink flowering crabapple tree(Malus), two mature Magnolia (Magnolia grandiflora) trees, red shrub roses, (Rosa) planted in a front bed surrounded by 'Big Blue' Liriope, potted white and red Vinca minor, a large nandina (Nandina domestica), a variegated green and white privet, round-pruned yews (Taxus), and a pink Mandevilla growing on a trellis. Also planted in the front bed are brunaria (Brunnera macrophylla) which blooms with small blue flowers, and several varieties of hostas, including Fragrant Blue, Blue Angel, Praying Hands and Abiqua Drinking Gourd. A mature white birch (Betula papyrifera) adds texture with its paper-like bark growing alongside burgundy blooming Tonto crape myrtles. The thick green lawn of Jaguar grass, a turf-type of tall fescue, carpets the entire front and back yards. The gardening skill of Pastor Watts, a first rate gardener, is shown by all of the young plants in the garden that he has started from seeds. A composted bed grows young Hibiscus, Celosia, Apple-of-Peru (Nicandra physalodes), Ranunculus, and mixed colors of Zinnia, all started from seeds and transplanted to the side yard. Raised beds in the back are filled with compost to support seed-started and newly planted pink, yellow and red snapdragons (Antirrhinum), black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta), feverfew (Tanacetum parthenium), white and purple gomphrena (Gomphrena), larkspur (delphinium), forget-me-nots (Myosotis scorpiodides), pincushion (Scabiosa) and white and purple bellflowers (Campanula), ivory blooming Phlox Dulce de Leche, strawflower (Xerochrysum bracteatum), and 'Dusty Miller'(Senecio cineraria), along with many varieties of herbs and vegetables, too. The flowers are grown to assist daughter Stephanie with her flower arranging and wedding business. Son-in-law, David, constructed the tall raised beds from corrugated metal, which were painted black by Watts to blend in with the landscape. Two mulch containers turn yard and kitchen debris into top quality soil. A large white pine (Pinus strobus) tree, an evergreen spruce tree, a shaped pink blooming crape myrtle and a nandina shield the patio from a street view. On the patio, potted dark pink Calibrachoa 'Million Bells,' and deep violet SunPatiens add color, while pink and white Impatients growing with Bunny tail grass (Lagurus) add unexpected interest. Yellow and white David Austin roses grow in a bed adjoining the patio, which overlooks the shaded back yard. Our congratulations are extended to Ron and Linda Watts for making our beautiful city a more beautiful place to live, and for sharing with us the possibilities of gardening from seed starts. Shown above are Ramblewood garden club members Julie McDonald, homeowners, the Rev. Ron and Linda Watts and Nadine Davis.

