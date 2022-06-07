Summer Exercise Challenge: Have fun experiencing new ways of moving

Photo by Anupam Mahapatra via Unsplash

Its officially summer on June 21, and were in a summer state of mind. With the free time and warmer weather of summer comes the opportunity to experience new ways to exercise, and our region offers a plethora of fun ways to move.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends individuals get 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week, with two days of muscle-strengthening activity. Christine Jaegers, Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation fitness and wellness specialist, says adhering to this type of exercise schedule has many benefits.

[Its important not] only for the physical, but mental health. Its going to increase [your] mood but also increase [your] wellness at the same time, Jaegers says. [Focus] on balance and strength training but really focus on any sort of movement, because once you start sitting, it gets harder and harder to do the activities, but if you just keep moving, youll increase your endurance, and itll get easier.

Need a place to get started? Complete one activity from each of the following five categories of The Best Years Summer Exercise Challenge, and then tell us about it on The Best Years Facebook page. Were excited to see all you do.

Get social

·Walk the Lazy River

Water walking increases your blood flow and warms your muscles and joints. Bring a friend and walk at Cape Splash in Cape Girardeau Mondays through Thursdays from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m., or Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Season passes must be purchased in advance. For more information, call (573) 339-6342.

·Do cardio drumming

Jam out to music in a group class setting by using drumsticks to beat rhythms onto fitness balls and buckets. This class costs $4 and meets Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. and Thursdays at 9 a.m. at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

·Walk or run a 5k

Get out and walk or run with others for a cause. At 8 a.m. June 11, Zonta International hosts the Zonta 5k One Mile Fun Run/Walk at Arena Park for $35 to raise money for the advancement of women. At 8 a.m. June 18, Rayni Day Miracles Memorial Run 5k takes off in Poplar Bluff, Mo., for $30 to raise money for children with life-threatening illnesses. And on June 25, the Longest Day Run/Walk Fundraiser for $25 raises money for the Alzheimers Association.

Explore nature

·Hike at Ferne Clyffe State Park

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

With 18 hiking trails to choose from, youre sure to find one that interests you at this 2,430-acre state park in Goreville, Ill. One trail option hikes you to a waterfall, and you can see large boulders along the way. And, bonus: Theres a lake open for fishing once youre done with the hike.

·Bike at Tunnel Hill State Trail

This 45-mile trail stretches from Harrisburg, Ill., to Karnak, Ill., and was once a railroad bed that has been converted into a hiking, biking and running trail. Get on the trail at the Vienna City Park in Vienna, Ill., or at Tunnel Hill, Ill. Its a 10-mile ride one way between the two.

·Do yoga by the river

Cape Riverfront Yoga meets Saturdays at 8:15 a.m. inside the river wall in downtown Cape Girardeau. The cost is $4, and all levels of experience are welcome. Wear comfortable clothes and bring a mat and some water.

Try something new

·Pickleball

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., and Southeast Missouri has a vibrant pickleball community. Play at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 1 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to Noon; the Jackson Civic Center in Jackson Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to Noon, and Mondays and Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m.; and at the outdoor courts at Litz Park in Jackson and Arena Park in Cape Girardeau during park hours. For more information, visit the SEMO Pickleball Club Facebook page.

·Get a personal trainer

Have someone meet you where you are and help you get to where you want to be in your fitness journey. The Osage Centre, Southeast Missouri State University Recreation Services, Fitness Plus, HealthPoint and other area gyms offer personal training sessions ranging from approximately $35 to $44 an hour.

·Play Disc Golf

Disc golf is a fun sport that incorporates throwing discs and walking the course, and Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau, Litz Park in Jackson and Perryville City Park in Perryville, Mo., all have disc golf courses you can use at your leisure during park hours. Bring your own supplies, or, if youre playing in Perryville, rent discs from the Perry Park Center.

Anaerobic

·Work on your balance

Develop your core strength, general balance and coordination through the balance group class that meets Fridays at 9 a.m. at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau and costs $4. This class is designed to help make tasks in your daily life easier.

·Go gardening

Make a new flower bed or vegetable patch in your yard. Or, if space doesnt allow for that, plant a flower box or a box garden. And if you want to take it a step further, sign up for the Master Gardeners in the fall. The Cape Girardeau County Master Gardeners meet at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the Cape Girardeau County Extension Center; the Perry County Master Gardeners meet at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of every month at the Perry County Extension Center; and the Ste. Genevieve Master Gardeners meet on the second Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. in the Patke Room of the Ste. Genevieve County Extension Center.

·Do some barrework

Work on developing long and lean muscles with an exercise that is easy on the joints in this blend of yoga, ballet and Pilates. This group class that meets Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau costs $4 and helps you burn fat while stretching and working to tone your abs, arms, butt and legs.

Aerobic

·Do zumba

An exercise that combines cardio and Latin-inspired dance, Community Zumba happens Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at Cape First Church for $5. With the lights dimmed, there is no judgment, and people of all skill levels and dance experience  or inexperience  are welcome.

·Run or walk a local trail

A six-mile paved trail, the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail runs from Shawnee Park to Osage Park in Cape Girardeau, with strength equipment to aid your workout along the way, including the Fit Zone in Arena Park. If you want to walk by the water, check out the Riverfront Walkway, a 1.25-mile trail along the Mississippi River in downtown Cape Girardeau. Or, if youd rather be in the woods, the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center Outer Trail Loop features a 1.2-mile trail.

·Go swimming

Central Municipal Pool in Cape Girardeau offers open swim time for $3 for seniors and $3.50 for other adults Mondays through Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m.; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5 to 7 a.m.; and Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Or, if lap swimming isnt your thing but you still want to be in water, try swimnastics to improve your cardiovascular fitness, tone muscles and and increase your flexibility using water resistance Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. The cost is $20 for 12 classes for residents of Cape Girardeau and $24 for nonresidents.