Meet the Expert: 3 tips for keeping a well-manicured lawn from Jeff Dunlap, Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners retail manager

The beginning of summer means caring for your lawn to create an outdoor space you can enjoy.

Its kind of a pride thing, says Jeff Dunlap, Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners retail manager. We spend a ton of money on our homes and our yards, and we want to maintain those well to keep the appearance up on the house, and it also keeps the value of your home up.

Ensure your lawn looks its best this summer with these tips from Dunlap:

1. Dont cut your grass too short.

Summers in Southeast Missouri are hot and dry, and cutting your grass too short can stunt its growth. Dunlap says between two and a half to three and a half inches is the sweet spot.

In addition to getting the height of the grass right, Dunlap says its important to change your mowing pattern every other time you mow, to keep tire tracks out of your yard.

2. Pick up leaves and grass clippings.

Dead leaves and grass clippings can smother your grass; they can be picked up with attachments like baggers and dethatchers that pull behind your mower.

Dunlap says its also important to fertilize and irrigate your lawn. The ideal time for fertilizing is spring or fall, and you should irrigate either in the morning or evening, to prevent the sun from evaporating the water.

3. Keep your equipment well-maintained.

Dont mow your grass when its wet; the clippings will stick to the bottom side of the mowers deck, Dunlap says. After mowing, its important to remove the grass clippings from the mower before storing it so the acidic nature of the decomposing organic matter doesnt rust the mower. Rather than washing your mower off with water, blow off the deck and other moving parts with a leaf blower to ensure the bearings, pulleys and belt dont rust.

In addition, Dunlap says its important to follow the recommended maintenance schedules listed in the owners manual.

