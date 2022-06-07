Meet the Experts: Style at Any Age

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

Weve all heard the phrase age is just a number, right? Well, when it comes to fashion, we believe that phrase fits; as long as you are comfortable and confident in what you are wearing, the outfit fits well and is appropriate for the occasion, there are no hard and fast fashion rules about what age group can wear a certain style or fashion. Lets be honest  so many old fashion rules are no longer accurate. For example, want to wear white after Labor Day? Fine.

At our store, we stock a variety of styles and aesthetics to suit a wide variety of age ranges  women who like simple, tailored styles, or boho, edgier styles can all find something to suit them. Often, a customer may try something on, and even when the outfit looks absolutely stunning on them, they will sometimes say, This just isnt me. To that, we reply, It looks great on you. It may not be something you typically wear, so only you know if you feel comfortable in it. We firmly believe the icing on the cake regarding any outfit or look is the confidence the wearer feels while wearing it.

So, no matter your age, if you want to try a slightly trendier style or something normally outside of your comfort zone, do it! If you feel confident in the look, you can pull it off! We promise to always be objective when evaluating how our clothes look on you. We want you to be confident, comfortable and presenting the best you!

Let us help you find a look you feel confident in; we cant wait to meet you and assist you in feeling your best.

Wish Boutique

213 S. Broadview Street

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Hours of Operation

Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.