Fourth Shipyard festival planned for September
Seventeen musical acts are set to perform over two days (and nights) in September as part of the fourth annual Shipyard Music Festival.
Mark your calendar for Sept. 23 and 24.
The acts bring a variety of music genres and represent a mix of local musical favorites and national touring artists. Scheduled to perform are Samantha Fish, Yonder Mountain String Band, Maggie Rose, Grizfolk, Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band, Lowdown Brass Band, Arkansauce, Wildermiss, Mike Mains & the Branches, Hounds, The Burney Sisters, Hunter Hathcoat, Mike Renick, Jessie Ritter, Jeremy Todd, Logan Chapman and Pfunk Dat.
"The Shipyard is a celebration of food and cheer and song," festival organizer Jeff Rawson said. "Two days of new experiences, sounds, positivity and community."
Organized by rustmedia, the festival will again be held on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 N. Main St. The location is perfect for such an event, adjacent to downtown and with plenty of parking.
In addition to two stages of music to suit all tastes, festivalgoers of all ages will be able to participate in a number of activities, and, of course, there will be plenty of food and drink options.
Tickets are now available. To get them or learn more about the festival, visit www.shipyardfest.com.
Comments
-
-
-
-
Voters -- not NRA -- are driving GOP's gun agendaIn 2020, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana was the top recipient of money from members of the "gun rights" industry. According to Open Secrets, his campaign received a total of $142,653 for the 2019-2020 cycle. That put the so-called gun lobby at 33...
-
Magical economic thinking from Biden will not workPresident Joe Biden wants you to know he is serious about taming inflation and that he has a plan to do so. Unfortunately, his plan reveals that his administration is either in deep denial or doesn't understand the real cause of inflation. His...
-
Editorial (6/3/22)Nominate someone for Spirit of America AwardThe Southeast Missourian is seeking nominations for its annual Spirit of America Award, a recognition that seeks to honor individuals who display admirable qualities that embody the fabric of our country. Civic engagement, volunteerism, business...
-
Column (6/2/22)Gun laws will not fix a problem of culture and spiritOnce again, the nation has witnessed a horrible, pointless act of violence, with innocent children the victims. And, once again, we hear from liberals that the answer is gun control. If we look at what generally characterizes the mindset of those --...
-
-
Column (6/1/22)Gun violence in America is the definition of insanityI cannot keep up with the horror and my aching heart helps no one. Offerings of "thoughts and prayers" make me want to gouge my own eyes out. Gun violence in America is the definition of insanity. Guns matter more. Let's just be honest. How you...
-
-
Editorial (6/1/22)Catfish, Capahas headline a summer of baseballBaseball is a big deal in Southeast Missouri. It starts with the St. Louis Cardinals, but it extends to all ages and teams in the area. To go along with all the youth programs that compete during the spring and summer, Cape Girardeau is home to...
-
Column (5/31/22)Column: On Memorial Day, thankful for others' ultimate sacrificeFor the nine years I served in the Army National Guard, I was lucky. In many ways. From the units the Army assigned me to serve with to my various deployments close to home and around the world, I drew the long straw most of the time. Instead of...
-
Column (5/31/22)Missouri leads nation in homeless solutionsAlthough the 2022 Missouri legislature passed the fewest number of laws in modern memory, it did take a monumental step toward reducing homelessness. In the last hours of the session, both houses, with bipartisan majorities, approved bill HB 1606,...
-
Editorial (5/31/22)Cape Area Habitat for Humanity plays important role in providing 'hand up'The Cape Area Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 35th year of serving the region recently. During a lunch for donors and friends of the not-for-profit, interim executive director John Gary said the organization is currently building its 62nd home...
-
-
-
Editorial (5/27/22)Take a moment this Memorial DaySeldom have words better captured a sentiment than President Abraham Lincoln's to Mrs. Lydia Bixby of Massachusetts, who reportedly had lost five sons in the Civil War. n Dear Madam, I have been shown in the files of the War Department a statement...
-
-
Editorial (5/25/22)Jackson native raising funds to improve local basketball courtJosh Lukefahr is a man on a mission. The Jackson High School graduate and former Indians basketball player wants to see his hometown basketball court on West Park Street restored. "Growing up here in the '90s, this is where everybody was. You'd have...
-
Editorial (5/23/22)Semoball Awards winter sports finalists announcedWinter sports finalists and the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient were announced recently for the 2022 Semoball Awards. The event, presented by SoutheastHEALTH, will be held July 8 at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau. Finalists for boys...
-
-
-
Editorial (5/20/22)SALT ceremony an opportunity to remember area's 52 fallen officersWe have immense respect for our local law enforcement heroes, and one of the really special programs of the year to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice will be held this weekend. Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) will hold its annual Law...
-
-
Editorial (5/18/22)Former MLB player Granderson to hold Fitness Sports Clinic for PORCHA big event will be held in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, connecting area youth with a former Major League Baseball player who will conduct a one-day Fitness Sports Clinic at Capaha Field. People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing (PORCH) will...
-
-
Editorial (5/16/22)Oran runners offer inspiration on and off the trackAn inspiring story about two local track and field runners caught our attention last week. Aiden Scheeter is a freshman at Oran High School. He runs the 400 on the high school's track squad. But unlike his fellow runners, Scheeter is visually...
-
-
Editorial (5/13/22)Congratulations to the class of 2022This weekend Southeast Missouri State University will host its spring commencement ceremonies. Among those walking are 1,063 undergraduates, 304 master's students and 24 specialist candidates. SEMO will hold a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday for the...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.