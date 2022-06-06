Fourth Shipyard festival planned for September

Editorial

Seventeen musical acts are set to perform over two days (and nights) in September as part of the fourth annual Shipyard Music Festival.

Mark your calendar for Sept. 23 and 24.

The acts bring a variety of music genres and represent a mix of local musical favorites and national touring artists. Scheduled to perform are Samantha Fish, Yonder Mountain String Band, Maggie Rose, Grizfolk, Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band, Lowdown Brass Band, Arkansauce, Wildermiss, Mike Mains & the Branches, Hounds, The Burney Sisters, Hunter Hathcoat, Mike Renick, Jessie Ritter, Jeremy Todd, Logan Chapman and Pfunk Dat.

"The Shipyard is a celebration of food and cheer and song," festival organizer Jeff Rawson said. "Two days of new experiences, sounds, positivity and community."

Organized by rustmedia, the festival will again be held on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 N. Main St. The location is perfect for such an event, adjacent to downtown and with plenty of parking.

In addition to two stages of music to suit all tastes, festivalgoers of all ages will be able to participate in a number of activities, and, of course, there will be plenty of food and drink options.

Tickets are now available. To get them or learn more about the festival, visit www.shipyardfest.com.