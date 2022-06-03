News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-3-22
O Lord Jesus, our Messiah and Redeemer, blessed be your name. Amen.
More to explore
Online gas tax refund claim form now available1Motorists who seek a refund on the hike in the state's motor fuel tax paid over the last nine months now have a claim form to use to get back the money. Form 4923-H was posted earlier this week on the state's Department of Revenue website,...
Five Cape Girardeau buildings set to be demolishedFive buildings on the City of Cape Girardeau's endangered buildings list are set to be demolished in the coming months. The addresses are: 535 S. Benton St.; 16 Henderson Ave.; 1010 Jefferson Ave.; 1220 S. Pacific St.; 543 S. Pacific St. Four of the...
Cape Girardeau Municipal Band concerts begin WednesdayBetween disruptive renovations of the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Capaha Park and COVID restrictions, Cape Girardeau Municipal Band moved is concerts last year to a new indoor venue at Cape Girardeau Central High School's Kinder Hall. Neil Casey,...
Moving ahead with county jail expansion and old courthouse renovation plansThree contractors have responded to a request for qualifications (RFQ) for planned design-build work to expand the Cape Girardeau County Jail in Jackson and to renovate the nearby historic 1908 courthouse. The latter structure has been vacant since...
Free Wine at National Juried ExhibitionOn Friday, Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host a national juried exhibition. Although "jury" is a word commonly associated with the legal world, it is also used in the art world to refer to shows curated by experts. "It means we put out a...
Natural gas prices soar locally and nationallyAlongside prices at the pump, natural gas prices have soared to the highest levels since 2008, nearly tripling in price since last year. While the Ukrainian conflict directly contributed to higher fuel costs, different forces may be at work in the...
Downpour causes minor flooding on Scott City streetOn Wednesday, a heavy downpour of rain caused minor flooding on East Hickory Street near Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City. City administrator Dustin Whitworth said the 4 inches of rain fell Wednesday evening. "The rain started maybe around...
Spiraling gas prices seemingly haven't curtailed driving, SEMO econ prof says21Johnny Cash had a best-selling song, "Five Feet High and Rising," a first-person account recalling his family's experience fleeing floodwaters threatening their home in 1937. Eventually, the legendary singer-songwriter's lyrics reveal when the water...
Happy Campers Project returns this summerDuring June and July, local children can increase their artistic palettes by attending camps provided by multiple organizations in the downtown Cape Girardeau area. The Happy Campers Project was started last year to bridge the gap for children who...
Lineup announced for fourth Shipyard Music FestivalThe Shipyard Music Festival has announced the lineup for the fourth annual event. Set to take place Sept. 23 and 24, artists Samantha Fish, Yonder Mountain String Band, Maggie Rose, Grizfolk and 13 additional national and regional acts are...
SEMO Food Bank says many hungry families face tough choices1Officials of Southeast Missouri Food Bank, based in Sikeston, Missouri, and soon to open an 18,500-square-foot satellite facility in Jackson, are out with key findings from a recently issued statewide report on hunger, titled "Food Assistance and...
Artist Don Sahli reflects on his work, exhibit at Crisp Museum1"They called him the 'Russian Bear,'" Don Sahli recalled of his mentor, the late Sergei Bongart, a Russian painter who grew up in the now-besieged city of Kyiv, Ukraine. Sahli, whose work is currently on exhibit at Southeast Missouri State...
Poplar Bluff VA to host suicide prevention summitThe John J. Pershing Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, will host a virtual support summit from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 24. The theme for the summit will be "Suicide Prevention: Care for Caregivers and Veterans," a news...
Sikeston DPS officer resigns over potentially criminal violations2SIKESTON, Mo. After being profiled on social media, a Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer has resigned after allegations of conduct unbecoming an officer came to light. According to a post from Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen on Tuesday...
Route AB in Cape County closed for pavement workRoute AB Nash Road in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as contractor crews make pavement repairs. This section of road is at the railroad crossing, approximately 3.2 miles west of the Interstate 55 interchange, according to a Missouri...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/2/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of May 26 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Camping World RV store on track in Scott City; other new sites announcedOfficials of Lincolnshire, Illinois-headquartered Camping World Holdings (CWH), which is currently building a 33,000-square-foot recreational vehicle parts and supply store in Scott City, announced Tuesday the company plans to complete a total of 11...
Study finds more than half of Facebook users have blocked a family member2Family members draw lines in the social media sand according to a recent study on online behaviors. A recent study performed by Ben Treanor, digital public relations strategist at Time2play, found 54.8% of Facebook users have blocked a family member...
SNAP, SEMO Moms Demand Action to hold prayer walk for Gun Violence Awareness Day27From Friday through Sunday, local groups are encouraging residents in the area to wear orange and will hold community events in observance of National Gun Violence Awareness Day during the weekend. Leslie Washington of the local Moms Demand Action...
Advance High School graduates gather to celebrate Class of '62 reunion over weekend1Members of Advance (Missouri) High School's Class of 1962 celebrated their 60-year reunion Saturday, bringing together classmates from around Southeast Missouri and from as far away as Texas. The graduating Class in 1962 consisted of 45 people....
Most read 5/31/22Send-A-Friend moving to new locationSend-A-Friend, the online care package for-profit started by 2017 Jackson High School graduate and entrepreneur Tyler Macke, has outgrown its Jackson location and has purchased a 9,600-square-foot warehouse at 21826 Highway 177 in Fruitland. Macke...
Most read 5/31/22Four Southeast Missouri broker/owners discuss changing real estate marketLocal brokerages have weighed in, at the invitation of the Southeast Missourian, about the altered landscape for buying and selling homes, what Fortune magazine last week called a "Great Deceleration." The venerable business publication said the...
Most read 5/29/22No rest for the Saint Francis Level III Trauma CenterAirway. Breathing. Circulation. Not the ABCs you learned in kindergarten, but rather the first step in assessing a critical patient after a traumatic accident. And the first step the team at the Saint Francis Level III Trauma Center took after two...
Mulling a solution to prevent future crash damage to uptown Jackson businesses6Accidents happen. Perhaps no one in Jackson's central business district understands a particular circumstance more clearly than Brian Thompson, co-owner of Jones Drug Store at 125 Court St. in uptown Jackson, situated between City Hall and Cape...
Memorial Day: Remembering a fallen Scott County Marine this Memorial Day3This story has been updated. Michael Boardman, a 1966 graduate of Sikeston (Missouri) High School, had a dream of becoming a draftsman or an architect. It was a vision of the future tragically cut short at age 19 when the Marine lance corporal was...
Most read 5/27/22Monkeypox advisory issued by Cape Girardeau County10Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center this week issued an informational statement about the monkeypox virus, so named because it was first identified in laboratory monkeys. "There are currently no cases in Cape Girardeau County or in the state...