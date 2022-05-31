Cape Area Habitat for Humanity plays important role in providing 'hand up'

Editorial

The Cape Area Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 35th year of serving the region recently.

During a lunch for donors and friends of the not-for-profit, interim executive director John Gary said the organization is currently building its 62nd home -- this one in Marble Hill, Missouri.

The organization, which has five full-time and six part-time staff members, serves not only Cape Girardeau but several Southeast Missouri communities. Gary said Sikeston's Habitat for Humanity is set to come under the Cape operation soon.

This is one of the really special organizations. Many know of Habitat from its national recognition, but the local team is doing impressive work, from building homes to its ReStore operation. They talk about not providing a "hand out" but instead offering a "hand up" -- helping recipients in a real and tangible way. As was demonstrated during the luncheon, Christian principles of service are rooted deeply in what this group is doing in our communities.

During the lunch, several individuals were highlighted for their service. Some found ways to enhance funding opportunities. Others were able to get materials to the organization at cost. It was touching to see how this organization connected with so many individuals.

Congratulations to the Cape Area Habitat for Humanity on 35 years, and we look forward to many more to come.