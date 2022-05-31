News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 5-31-22
Thank you, O Lord Jesus, that through you we can find strength. Amen.
More to explore
Lineup announced for fourth Shipyard Music FestivalThe Shipyard Music Festival has announced the lineup for the fourth annual event. Set to take place September 23 and 24, artists including Samantha Fish, Yonder Mountain String Band, Maggie Rose, Grizfolk and 13 additional national and regional acts...
Camping World RV store on track in Scott City; other new sites announcedOfficials of Lincolnshire, Illinois-headquartered Camping World Holdings (CWH), which is currently building a 33,000-square-foot recreational vehicle parts and supply store in Scott City, announced Tuesday the company plans to complete a total of 11...
Study finds more than half of Facebook users have blocked a family member2Family members draw lines in the social media sand according to a recent study on online behaviors. A recent study performed by Ben Treanor, digital public relations strategist at Time2play, found 54.8% of Facebook users have blocked a family member...
Route AB in Cape County Closed for pavement workRoute AB in Cape County closed for pavement work Route AB -- Nash Road -- in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as contractor crews make pavement repairs. This section of road is at the railroad crossing, approximately 3.2 miles west of the...
SNAP, SEMO Moms Demand Action to hold prayer walk for Gun Violence Awareness Day21From Friday through Sunday, local groups are encouraging residents in the area to wear orange and will hold community events in observance of National Gun Violence Awareness Day during the weekend. Leslie Washington of the local Moms Demand Action...
Advance High School graduates gather to celebrate Class of '62 reunion over weekend1Members of Advance (Missouri) High School's Class of 1962 celebrated their 60-year reunion Saturday, bringing together classmates from around Southeast Missouri and from as far away as Texas. The graduating Class in 1962 consisted of 45 people....
Most read 5/31/22Send-A-Friend moving to new locationSend-A-Friend, the online care package for-profit started by 2017 Jackson High School graduate and entrepreneur Tyler Macke, has outgrown its Jackson location and has purchased a 9,600-square-foot warehouse at 21826 Highway 177 in Fruitland. Macke...
Local family continues Memorial Day tradition of respect2It started 24 years ago after Janis Rebert's father died. She would decorate his and other family members' graves to honor their memories. Now, every Memorial Day, Rebert formerly Huckstep and others in the Huckstep family travel to Cape...
Most read 5/31/22Four Southeast Missouri broker/owners discuss changing real estate marketLocal brokerages have weighed in, at the invitation of the Southeast Missourian, about the altered landscape for buying and selling homes, what Fortune magazine last week called a "Great Deceleration." The venerable business publication said the...
Eastbound U.S. 60 in Butler County to be reduced for bridge repairsEastbound U.S. 60 in Butler County will be reduced as state Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. This section of roadway is located between Route DD and Highway 51 near Fisk, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place...
Local News 5/29/22No rest for the Saint Francis Level III Trauma CenterAirway. Breathing. Circulation. Not the ABCs you learned in kindergarten, but rather the first step in assessing a critical patient after a traumatic accident. And the first step the team at the Saint Francis Level III Trauma Center took after two...
Southeast Missourian seeks nominations for 20th annual Spirit of America Award2The Southeast Missourian is seeking nominations for its annual Spirit of America Award -- the 20th year for the award. The award recognizes individuals who embody the spirit of the nation in a variety of ways, ranging from volunteerism and civic...
Soldier killed in Revolutionary War was ancestor to local residents1Nearly 250 years ago, a man who had never set foot in the Cape Girardeau area died in service to his country. Even though he would never see the Missouri town overlooking the Mississippi River, his life, and death, would leave a name -- or rather...
Sprigg Street Improvement Project underway2A street renovation project funded by a voter-approved tax has started in Cape Girardeau. The Sprigg Street Improvement Project from William Street to Broadway is underway with Lappe Cement Finishing at the helm of the improvement, according to...
Mulling a solution to prevent future crash damage to uptown Jackson businesses6Accidents happen. Perhaps no one in Jackson's central business district understands a particular circumstance more clearly than Brian Thompson, co-owner of Jones Drug Store at 125 Court St. in uptown Jackson, situated between City Hall and Cape...
Hospital, TRC to offer new programsPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center and Three Rivers College are working together to better meet the health care needs of the greater Poplar Bluff area. They have partnered to bring new programs to TRC and on site training...
Memorial Day: Remembering a fallen Scott County Marine this Memorial Day3This story has been updated. Michael Boardman, a 1966 graduate of Sikeston (Missouri) High School, had a dream of becoming a draftsman or an architect. It was a vision of the future tragically cut short at age 19 when the Marine lance corporal was...
Memorial Day: Gung-ho: Remembering Jeremy Shank2Army Cpl. Jeremy Shank was just weeks into his deployment in Iraq before his life was taken at the age of 18. Shank, a graduate of Jackson High School, enlisted in the U.S. Army on May 31, 2005. His father, Jim, said his son was made for military...
Outer Road 55 in Scott County closed for pavement repairsOuter Road 55 in Scott County closed for pavement repairs Outer Road 55 -- Sandywood Lane -- in Scott County from Route H to the end of Sandywood Lane will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews seal the roadway with a mixture of...
Riverfront Fall Festival is planned for October in Cape Girardeau1Visit Cape's inaugural Riverfront Fall Festival will take place in October and feature local vendors, entertainment for all ages and storytelling by the Mississippi River. Alyssa Phares-Fee, senior director of sales and strategy for Visit Cape, came...
Capaha Park construction projects are underwayConstruction continues at Cape Girardeau's Capaha Park as multiple projects are completed. Members of the City of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department have completed the construction and renovation of the park's new permanent restroom...
Monkeypox advisory issued by Cape Girardeau County10Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center this week issued an informational statement about the monkeypox virus, so named because it was first identified in laboratory monkeys. "There are currently no cases in Cape Girardeau County or in the state...
Most read 5/26/22Groundbreaking today for casino's new downtown hotel in Cape Girardeau3With the Mississippi River as a picturesque backdrop, Century Casino Cape Girardeau will hold a groundbreaking at 9 a.m. today for a new $26 million downtown hotel projected to be complete by late 2023. Lyle Randolph, general manager of the casino...
100-Mile Yard Sale returns to Southeast Missouri this weekendStretching from Kennett, Missouri, to Jackson, one of the countrys longest yard sales will be back in full force once again in Southeast Missouri. The 100-Mile Yard Sale has been an annual Memorial Day weekend tradition for the past 24 years. The...
Updated: 1 dead, 1 injured following Monday night shooting at Cape apartment complex5One man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Cape Girardeau that has left one dead and another injured. Hezekiah Cain, 29, was charged by the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorneys Office with two felony counts of unlawful possession...
SEMO-owned Himmelberger House to be demolished11A prominent historic Cape Girardeau building will be torn down in the summer. The Himmelberger House located on North Henderson Avenue is currently owned by Southeast Missouri State University. The building has fallen into disrepair and staff at the...