Marcus Theatres announces the return of the Summer Kids Dream Family Film Series presented by American Family Insurance. The 2022 Summer Kids Dream Series returns June 5-September 1, featuring family films for a $3 per-person admission.

The Summer Kids Dream Family Film Series offers families the opportunity to see their favorite movies on the big screen at an affordable price. Additionally, a $3 popcorn and soda special is available in-theatre. The series runs Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Check out the 2022 Summer Dream Film Series at any of the following Marcus Theatres: Arnold Cinema, Cape West Cinema (Cape Girardeau), Chesterfield Cinema, Des Peres Cinema, Eagles Landing Cinema (Lake Ozark), Mid Rivers Cinema (St. Peters), Ronnies Cinema (St. Louis), St. Charles Cinema and Town Square Cinema (Dardenne Prairie)

Families interested in attending the Kids Dream Film Series can also visit the American Family Insurance Kids Dream website to download two free tickets. For more information, please visit https://www.amfam.com/kidsdream.

For a complete list of locations and showtimes for the Kids Dream Film Series sponsored by American Family Insurance, please visit www.MarcusTheatres.com/KidsDream.