Today in History
Today in History
Today is Thursday, June 9, the 160th day of 2022. There are 205 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 9, 2004, the body of Ronald Reagan arrived in Washington to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda before the 40th president's funeral.
On this date:
In 1732, James Oglethorpe received a charter from Britain's King George II to found the colony of Georgia.
In 1870, author Charles Dickens died in Gad's Hill Place, England.
In 1915, guitarist, songwriter and inventor Les Paul was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
In 1940, during World War II, Norway decided to surrender to the Nazis, effective at midnight.
In 1954, during the Senate Army-McCarthy hearings, Army special counsel Joseph N. Welch berated Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., asking: "Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?"
In 1969, the Senate confirmed Warren Burger to be the new chief justice of the United States, succeeding Earl Warren.
In 1972, heavy rains triggered record flooding in the Black Hills of South Dakota; the resulting disaster left at least 238 people dead and $164 million in damage.
In 1978, leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints struck down a 148-year-old policy of excluding black men from the Mormon priesthood.
In 1983, Britain's Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, won a decisive election victory.
In 1986, the Rogers Commission released its report on the Challenger disaster, criticizing NASA and rocket-builder Morton Thiokol for management problems leading to the explosion that claimed the lives of seven astronauts.
In 1993, the science-fiction film "Jurassic Park," directed by Steven Spielberg, had its world premiere in Washington, D.C.
In 2020, hundreds of mourners packed a Houston church for the funeral of George Floyd, a Black man whose death during a Minneapolis arrest inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice.
Ten years ago: Spain became the fourth and largest country to ask Europe to rescue its failing banks (however, the bailout was averted). Maria Sharapova won the French Open, defeating Sara Errani 6-3, 6-2 to complete the career Grand Slam.
Five years ago: Punching back a day after his fired FBI director's damaging testimony, President Donald Trump accused James Comey of lying to Congress and said he was "100 percent" willing to testify under oath about their conversations. Actor Adam West, TV's "Batman," died in Los Angeles at age 88.
One year ago: The sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline said it was pulling the plug on the contentious project after Canadian officials failed to persuade the Biden administration to reverse its cancellation of the company's permit; the partially built line was intended to transport crude from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Nebraska. The White House dropped executive orders from the Trump era that were intended to ban the popular apps TikTok and WeChat; officials said there would be a new review aimed at identifying national security risks with software applications tied to China.
Today's Birthdays: Media analyst Marvin Kalb is 92. Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 83. Author Letty Cottin Pogrebin is 83. Rock musician Mick Box (Uriah Heep) is 75. Retired MLB All-Star Dave Parker is 71. Film composer James Newton Howard is 71. Mystery author Patricia Cornwell is 66. Actor Michael J. Fox is 61. Writer-producer Aaron Sorkin is 61. Actor Johnny Depp is 59. Actor Gloria Reuben is 58. Gospel singer-actress Tamela Mann is 56. Rock musician Dean Felber (Hootie & the Blowfish) is 55. Rock musician Dean Dinning is 55. Musician Ed Simons is 52. Actor Keesha Sharp is 49. Bluegrass singer-musician Jamie Dailey (Dailey & Vincent) is 47. Actor Michaela Conlin is 44. Actor Natalie Portman is 41. Actor Mae Whitman is 34. Actor Lucien Laviscount is 30.
-
Law Enforcement Appreciation Week: Prosecutor seeks justice tempered by 'Golden Rule'1Mark Welker didn't grow up wanting to be the prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau County. In fact, he didn't really have a specific interest in being a lawyer at all. "It was always something that was in the back of my mind, but it wasn't really...
-
Law Enforcement Appreciation Week: Hutson police chief, county sheriff respected before line-of-duty deathIn the early 1900s, the Haarig Commercial District in Cape Girardeau was a rough and tumble area. Mixed in with general merchandise and feed stores were bars and saloons. Maintaining law and order was no easy task and required a serious lawman....
-
Former home of Broadway Theatre set for demolition in coming monthsA long-simmering question in downtown Cape Girardeau moved closer to a resolution Wednesday. The City of Cape Girardeau took the first steps to demolish the building that formerly housed Broadway Theatre, located at 805 Broadway, as crews removed...
-
Southeast Missouri lawmakers weigh in on ranked choice votingTwo U.S. states, Alaska and Maine, plus more than 20 American cities now use a voting system in which voters may prioritize, or rank, their choice of candidates at election time. If a current petition effort gathers enough steam, it appears Missouri...
-
Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced on civil rights charge1A former Southeast Missouri police chief was sentenced to nine months behind bars for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a custody dispute. Marc F. Tragesser, 55, former Marble Hill police chief, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S....
-
Law Enforcement Appreciation Week: Scott Eakers ready to put a bow on his police career, most of it in JacksonJackson assistant police chief Scott Eakers, who started as a patrolman in the county seat town before turn of the century, will turn in his shield later this summer. "I'm retiring Aug. 1 on my 55th birthday," said Eakers, who said he "fell in love"...
-
Law Enforcement Appreciation Week: Lt. Jason Ladner's work changing the county jailLt. Jason Ladner "kind of stumbled into law enforcement." The former U.S. Army medic was looking for a job in 2005, after leaving the military, and the jail division within Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office needed people. "I started off in law...
-
Law Enforcement Appreciation Week: A sandwich, a Coke and a career in law enforcementSgt Brad Haggett's law enforcement journey did not have a Hollywood beginning. It did not start with witnessing a terrible crime, and it wasn't a flashy television show, with staged explosions and high speed chases that first seduced Haggett with...
-
Law Enforcement Appreciation Week: Deputy, K-9 fight crime in Cape areaGabriel Yoder has been surrounded by dogs his entire life and had plans of becoming a veterinarian while he attended Iowa State University before falling ill and returning home. As he recovered over several months, he witnessed the events of the...
-
Remember the Removal Memorial bike ride makes its way through MissouriA years-old Cherokee Nation tradition travels through Missouri for its 14th time since its inaugural event in 1984. The Remember the Removal Memorial bike ride comes back to the state with riders from the Cherokee Nation and the Eastern Band of...
-
Episcopal Church supports inclusivity through Red Door Jubilee CenterAs Pride Month continues, the Episcopal Church promotes full inclusion of members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The Red Door Jubilee Center is a LGBTQIA+ outreach program provided through the Christ Episcopal Church of Cape Girardeau. The program's...
-
Arrest made in Charleston shootingCHARLESTON, Mo. One arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Charleston resident Sunday. According to Charleston Department of Public Safety director Robert Hearnes, Tyrese Tate, 21, of Cape Girardeau and formerly of Charleston, was taken...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/9/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of June 6 Communications/reports other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
Pickleball growing in popularity in Cape Girardeau2"Pickleball has been around a while, but in the last couple years it has really taken off like gangbusters," said Brock Davis, Parks divisional manager for City of Cape Girardeau. One way this has manifested itself is owners of tennis courts...
-
-
WWE and Alexa Bliss are coming to Cape Girardeau on Saturday1About nine years ago, "Alexa Bliss" came to life fully grown. The moniker, written in advance by WWE management, was already on a list for distribution by the time Lexi Kaufman, barely in her early 20s, received it and, with it, a new identity....
-
Cape Airport service in holding pattern14The Cape Girardeau City Council won't be making a decision on a new carrier to service the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for at least another couple of weeks. On Friday, the Airport Advisory Board announced its plans to recommend the City Council...
-
GOP lawmaker Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City pens memoir3This story is updated. Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) is coming out with a book later this summer titled "Cinder Girl: Growing Up on America's Fringe." The 320-page memoir, which publisher Bombardier Books calls "a towering...
-
Jackson aldermen OK marketing of wastewater bond issue to city voters5By a unanimous 7-0 vote, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Monday to hire Cape Girardeau's BOLD Marketing to help sell a more than $10 million wastewater treatment plant bond issue to the public. City administrator Jim Roach told the Southeast...
-
Area students compete at international science fair; Jackson's Luker honored2Three young Southeast Missourians have returned after competing recently at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta. Kaden Luker and Emma Shields of Jackson High School along with Hiren Parekh of Saxony Lutheran competed in the...
-
One dead after vehicle carrying gunshot wound victims crashesSIKESTON, Mo. A vehicle with two individuals who suffered gunshot wounds was involved in a crash Sunday night in Sikeston, leaving one dead. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Sgt. Tyler Rowe, officers responded to Main and Malone...
-
Signal improvements at U.S. 61/Veterans Memorial DriveBeginning Monday, the flashing yellow arrow at U.S 61 and Veterans Memorial Drive in Cape Girardeau will be in use, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This signal is just east of the Center Junction diverging diamond...
-
Photo Gallery 6/7/22Missouri Conservation department gathers Capaha Park pond's fish for relocationCapaha Park's fish will find a new home before the pond's dredging will start on June 13. Missouri Conservation department went through the process of electrofishing in the Capaha Park pond in order to gather up fish for relocation on Tuesday, June...
-
Cape airport advisory board recommends Contour Aviation12Flyers may arrive at a new destination for connecting flights if a proposal by the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board is passed by the City Council. On Friday, a news release from the Advisory Board stated its interest in partnering with...
-
Construction of new Catholic ministries food pantry underwayThe construction of a new Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry is underway, with the building's foundation being laid and steel beams going up. Jim Keusenkothen, pastoral minister at St. Mary Cathedral, said the construction of the building,...
-
Most read 6/6/22Young local entrepreneur prospers with SendAFriend1Jackson's Tyler Macke, with apologies to 20th century poet Robert Frost, has taken the road less traveled by. Macke, 23, is CEO of SendAFriend, an online care package for-profit business with anticipated revenue of $15 million this year, double the...
-
Cape Public Library hosts anime club for those interested in Japanese cultureCape Public Library hosts anime club for those interested in Japanese culture There is no shortage of things happening this week at Cape Girardeau Public Library. In addition to the summer reading kickoff and Scholastic Book Fair, something new to...
-
-
-
Most read 6/4/22Reps. Barry Hovis, Jamie Burger signal continued gas tax hike support despite spiraling pump prices24This story is updated. With several U.S. states hitting the pause button on their motor fuels taxes due to the highest pump prices in U.S. history, Missouri did not approve a suspension of its multiyear graduated motor fuel tax increase during the...
-
Most read 6/3/22Online gas tax refund claim form now available7Motorists who seek a refund on the hike in the state's motor fuel tax paid over the last nine months now have a claim form to use to get back the money. Form 4923-H was posted earlier this week on the state's Department of Revenue website,...
-
Most read 6/3/22Five Cape Girardeau buildings set to be demolished4Five buildings on the City of Cape Girardeau's endangered buildings list are set to be demolished in the coming months. The addresses are: 535 S. Benton St.; 16 Henderson Ave.; 1010 Jefferson Ave.; 1220 S. Pacific St.; 543 S. Pacific St. Four of the...
-
Most read 6/1/22Camping World RV store on track in Scott City; other new sites announcedOfficials of Lincolnshire, Illinois-headquartered Camping World Holdings (CWH), which is currently building a 33,000-square-foot recreational vehicle parts and supply store in Scott City, announced Tuesday the company plans to complete a total of 11...