Deadly abstract 'theories'

Letter to the Editor

Americans are dying because of abstract "theories." Most Americans couldn't tell you what "critical race theory" or "replacement theory" are. But these nebulous and largely meaningless media generated buzz terms are killers.

Most recently, 10 fine human beings died in Buffalo, New York because an 18-year-old boy bought in to a money making strategy by a cable news network. When boiled down to its essence, so-called critical race theory can't even be defined by liberals passionately pushing it. Replacement theory is another matter. Based on totally erroneous data, the theory holds that a grand conspiracy exists to replace "white" people with Jews, and people of dark skin, basically nonsense. But there is a bottom line here -- 10 fine people are dead. And an 18-year-old boy will be going to prison, probably for life. Why? Because he listened to what he presumed was the news.

WILL RICHARDSON, Jackson