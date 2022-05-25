A Cape County family had a rare occurrence happen on their farm.

Brandon & Valerie Petzoldt live in North Cape county on a small family farm. One of the aspects of our farm is raising sheep.

We have had over 2000 lambs born since we started raising sheep. We thought we have seen most of everything but on Thursday, May 19th 2022, we woke up to a set of quintuplets (1 ewe gave birth to 5 healthy lambs.) We have had many triplets before and have heard of quadruplets but never seen quintuplets. Upon researching, we discovered it is 1 in a million chances of this happening. The other amazing miracle is the mother, Noel, loves them all and is currently nursing all of them. We are supplementing the babies a little just so everyone has a full belly.

They are all doing well and growing fast.

Its truly a miracle from heaven!