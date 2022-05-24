News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 5-24-22
Lord Jesus, may we treat others as we would want to be treated. Amen.
SALT honors fallen law enforcement officers; Nickell receives Fields awardIn a solemn, one-hour ceremony Saturday, 52 law enforcement professionals originally from 13 Southeast Missouri counties who died in the line of duty from 1875 to last year were recalled by Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) at Cape Bible Chapel....
Cape County sheriff gives annual Ruopp, Copeland awards to members of officeLt. Jason Ladner received the Timothy J. Ruopp Award from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on May 17 as part of its observance of Law Enforcement Memorial Week. Ladner started at the sheriff's office as a civilian corrections officer in...
UPDATED: Gyroplane crashes at Cape airport3A gyroplane crashed Sunday morning at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, injuring one person. An incident report by Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Commander Shawn Morris said the crash occurred about 8 a.m. at the end of Runway 1. ...
Tree removal set at historic Jackson museumA large and deteriorating pin oak tree will be removed from behind the Oliver House Museum, 224 E. Adams St. in Jackson, according to the Jackson Heritage Association. According to a Jackson Heritage news release, the deciduous hardwood likely...
'Predatory sexual offender' gets 5 life sentences in Stoddard CountyBLOOMFIELD, Mo. A Dexter man received multiple life sentences Monday after a jury recently found him guilty of child sex charges in Stoddard County. Jerry Michael Pierce was sentenced to five consecutive terms of life imprisonment as a predatory...
Illinois man arrested on suspicion of sexual abuseA Marion, Illinois, man was arrested May 20 by Illinois State Police on suspicion of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of unlawful restraint. Christopher Sollers, 41, was being investigated by the Division of Criminal...
Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for lane additionsHighway 51 in Perry County from Route T to Old St. Mary's Road in Perryville, Missouri will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as construction crews make center turn lane additions. According to a Missouri Department of...
Local News 5/23/22Two local schools receive $5,000 library grants to purchase new booksTwo Cape Girardeau school libraries in need of new materials have gained the purchasing power to update their collections. Central Middle School and Jefferson Elementary have each received a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America's...
Most read 5/23/22Area McDonald's restaurants sold6Arch Nemesis LLC Wednesday sold all 18 of its McDonald's restaurant locations in Southeast Missouri. The family-owned corporation launched its first store in 1968 at 1925 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Over the years, two more Cape Girardeau stores...
Local News 5/23/22Cape Girardeau-headquartered social service agency honoredCommunity Partnership of Southeast Missouri was among 28 individuals and organizations statewide receiving Show Me Service Awards on Thursday from Missouri Community Service Commission at the State Capitol building in Jefferson City. "Through these...
Shady Grove Cemetery presentation scheduled for May 281Historian Bob Blythe is set to give a presentation on Shady Grove Cemetery located in southwest Cape Girardeau at 10 a.m. May 28 in Ballroom A of the University Center at Southeast Missouri State University. Blythe, a former regional historian for...
High winds, trampoline lead to Jackson power outage4Strong winds that blew through the area about noon Saturday resulted in a power outage in Jackson. The winds lifted a trampoline onto power lines in the city, knocking over a power pole and shutting down power for a portion of the city.
Over the Edge
Southeast Missouri State sets tuition and fees for fall8Expect a 4% hike in academic-related costs for undergraduate state residents attending classes in person at Southeast Missouri State University. The credit hour rate for virtual students will decrease, though. In a special Friday meeting, SEMO's...
Southeast Missourian's Long receives religious communicators honor7Southeast Missourian Business editor Jeff Long received an award of merit from the DeRose-Hinkhouse Annual Awards presented by the Religion Communicators Council. The award was for Long's work published in 2021. The awards are named after Victor...
Two arrested on drug charges after search warrants served1BENTON, Mo. -- A Chaffee, Missouri, man and Sikeston, Missouri, man face drug possession charges following separate search warrants served Wednesday in Scott County. James Tilley, 67, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, three...
Route N in Scott County closed for drainage work; Route A in Perry County reduced for paving projectRoute N in Scott County closed for drainage work Route N in Scott County, between County Road 312 and County Road 316 near Scott City, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a...
State AG pledges to be 'fighter' if elected senator15State Attorney General Eric Schmitt told area Republicans he would fight against open borders and government overreach if elected to the U.S. Senate. Schmitt, who is a candidate for the Republican nomination to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt,...
Pricing options sought for new Cape Girardeau County EMA center1Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted Thursday to seek a contract with a local firm to provide cost estimates for a new emergency management agency (EMA) facility. Dille Pollard, an engineering architecture firm with offices in Cape Girardeau...
Cape woman charged with assaulting juvenile in Sikeston, authorities saySIKESTON, Mo. -- A Cape Girardeau woman faces felony charges after allegedly assaulting a juvenile last month in Sikeston. Emma Stroup, 20, is charged with felony first-degree assault/serious physical injury and felony abuse or neglect of a...
Ill. couple arrested on drug charges in Scott City8SCOTT CITY -- An Illinois couple is facing drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday in Scott City. On Wednesday, a Scott City patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 for traffic violations, according to Scott City police...
Sikeston man facing charges for choking, punching womanSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man faces felony charges after allegedly choking and punching a woman. Lee Oscar Smith, 27, is charged in Scott County with felony second-degree domestic assault and felony resisting with the arrest for a felony,...
Controversial film now playing in Cape35The documentary, "2000 Mules," casting doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election, is now playing at Marcus Theatres, 247 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau. The 88-minute film alleges voter fraud and ballot stuffing on Nov. 3, 2020, "which...
Photo Gallery 5/20/22United Way of Southeast Missouri holds annual Over the Edge campaignRappellers, or Edgers, went Over the Edge of the Towers South building on SEMO's campus, descending 200 feet after raising money for the organization through donations. Participants each raised $1,000 from friends and family to donate to the United...
Boaters rescued early Thursday morning1At 12:42 a.m. Thursday morning, members of Cape Fire Department responded to a distress call at Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge located at Missouri Route 34 in Cape Girardeau. A sailboat carrying two passengers became stranded under the southern end of...
Most read 5/19/22Jackson High School student seeks support for preferred names at graduation ceremonies54Jackson High School senior Leighton Berry is seeking support to allow students who identify as transgender to be recognized by their preferred name at the school's graduation ceremonies. An online petition he began has collected about 1,000...
Most read 5/17/22ALDI wins OK for signs at future Jackson store: waterworks issue placed on August ballotThe Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday approved a special-use permit for ALDI Inc. to install two 75-square-foot signs for its projected future grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., between Alliance Bank and Heartland Veterinary Care. The planned...
