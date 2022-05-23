News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 5-23-22
When we sin, O God, hear our prayers for your mercy and compassion. Amen.
Two local schools receive $5,000 library grants to purchase new booksTwo Cape Girardeau school libraries in need of new materials have gained the purchasing power to update their collections. Central Middle School and Jefferson Elementary have each received a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America's...
Cape Girardeau-headquartered social service agency honoredCommunity Partnership of Southeast Missouri was among 28 individuals and organizations statewide receiving Show Me Service Awards on Thursday from Missouri Community Service Commission at the State Capitol building in Jefferson City. "Through these...
Helicopter crashes at Cape airport1A helicopter crashed Sunday morning at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. An incident report by Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Commander Shawn Morris said the crash occurred about 8 a.m. at the end of Runway 1. When emergency responders...
High winds, trampoline lead to Jackson power outage4Strong winds that blew through the area about noon Saturday resulted in a power outage in Jackson. The winds lifted a trampoline onto power lines in the city, knocking over a power pole and shutting down power for a portion of the city.
Over the Edge
Southeast Missouri State sets tuition and fees for fall8Expect a 4% hike in academic-related costs for undergraduate state residents attending classes in person at Southeast Missouri State University. The credit hour rate for virtual students will decrease, though. In a special Friday meeting, SEMO's...
Southeast Missourian's Long receives religious communicators honor7Southeast Missourian Business editor Jeff Long received an award of merit from the DeRose-Hinkhouse Annual Awards presented by the Religion Communicators Council. The award was for Long's work published in 2021. The awards are named after Victor...
Two arrested on drug charges after search warrants served1BENTON, Mo. -- A Chaffee, Missouri, man and Sikeston, Missouri, man face drug possession charges following separate search warrants served Wednesday in Scott County. James Tilley, 67, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, three...
Route N in Scott County closed for drainage work; Route A in Perry County reduced for paving projectRoute N in Scott County closed for drainage work Route N in Scott County, between County Road 312 and County Road 316 near Scott City, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a...
Shady Grove Cemetery presentation scheduled for May 281Historian Bob Blythe is set to give a presentation on Shady Grove Cemetery located in southwest Cape Girardeau at 10 a.m. May 28 in Ballroom A of the University Center at Southeast Missouri State University. Blythe, a former regional historian for...
State AG pledges to be 'fighter' if elected senator15State Attorney General Eric Schmitt told area Republicans he would fight against open borders and government overreach if elected to the U.S. Senate. Schmitt, who is a candidate for the Republican nomination to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt,...
Pricing options sought for new Cape Girardeau County EMA center1Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted Thursday to seek a contract with a local firm to provide cost estimates for a new emergency management agency (EMA) facility. Dille Pollard, an engineering architecture firm with offices in Cape Girardeau...
Cape woman charged with assaulting juvenile in Sikeston, authorities saySIKESTON, Mo. -- A Cape Girardeau woman faces felony charges after allegedly assaulting a juvenile last month in Sikeston. Emma Stroup, 20, is charged with felony first-degree assault/serious physical injury and felony abuse or neglect of a...
Ill. couple arrested on drug charges in Scott City8SCOTT CITY -- An Illinois couple is facing drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday in Scott City. On Wednesday, a Scott City patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 for traffic violations, according to Scott City police...
Sikeston man facing charges for choking, punching womanSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man faces felony charges after allegedly choking and punching a woman. Lee Oscar Smith, 27, is charged in Scott County with felony second-degree domestic assault and felony resisting with the arrest for a felony,...
Controversial film now playing in Cape18The documentary, "2000 Mules," casting doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election, is now playing at Marcus Theatres, 247 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau. The 88-minute film alleges voter fraud and ballot stuffing on Nov. 3, 2020, "which...
Photo Gallery 5/20/22United Way of Southeast Missouri holds annual Over the Edge campaignRappellers, or Edgers, went Over the Edge of the Towers South building on SEMO's campus, descending 200 feet after raising money for the organization through donations. Participants each raised $1,000 from friends and family to donate to the United...
Boaters rescued early Thursday morning1At 12:42 a.m. Thursday morning, members of Cape Fire Department responded to a distress call at Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge located at Missouri Route 34 in Cape Girardeau. A sailboat carrying two passengers became stranded under the southern end of...
Far from home, SEMO graduate gains recognition through art1This article has been corrected. Southeast Missouri State University graduate and former Scott County resident Liz Richter stepped from small-town obscurity directly into the limelight this past weekend. The up-and-coming artist was featured in an...
Local lawmakers supportive of higher salaries for new teachers2Check off as "accomplished" one of Gov. Mike Parson's key legislative priorities outlined in his 2022 State of the State address raising the minimum salary for Missouri teachers to $38,000 annually. On May 6, House lawmakers voted 138-10 to...
Jackson High School student seeks support for preferred names at graduation ceremonies51Jackson High School senior Leighton Berry is seeking support to allow students who identify as transgender to be recognized by their preferred name at the school's graduation ceremonies. An online petition he began has collected about 1,000...
Regions gas prices continue rise32With Memorial Day weekend and the kickoff of summer driving fast approaching, the price at the pump has leaped. The national average Wednesday for unleaded gasoline, according to AAA, is now $4.567, while in Missouri -- boasting the third-lowest...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/19/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of May 16 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Local News 5/18/22Cape Girardeau to host Midwest Conference on the Unknown2From Aug. 5 to 7, Cape Girardeau will host a Midwest Conference on the Unknown at the Drury Conference Center. Local UFO expert Michael Huntington, a 45-year veteran of unexplained phenomena, said he hopes the conference will be the first of what...
Most read 5/17/22ALDI wins OK for signs at future Jackson store: waterworks issue placed on August ballotThe Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday approved a special-use permit for ALDI Inc. to install two 75-square-foot signs for its projected future grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., between Alliance Bank and Heartland Veterinary Care. The planned...
Most read 5/16/22Board of Governors moves to approve curriculum changes, Honors House changes; discusses Houck stadium design11The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors on Friday approved changes to curriculums and designs for the new Houck stadium construction, during its regular meeting Friday. ...
Most read 5/16/22Cape Girardeau Area Magnet leader Thompson retiresJohn M. Thompson has retired as interim executive director of Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, effective March 31. "I volunteered for three months, ended up serving six," Thompson said. "I enjoyed the work, and those I worked with were awesome."...
Most read 5/14/22Lunar eclipse visible Sunday in Southeast Missouri3For those who stay up late Sunday night in southeast Missouri, a total "blood moon" lunar eclipse may be witnessed -- the first in nearly a year -- according to NASA. Visible in North and South America, the astronomical event may also be seen in...