The inflation solution

Letter to the Editor

A FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos survey conducted between April 27 and May 5, 2022 showed that inflation is currently the issue causing the most concern among this country's citizens. This is not difficult to understand. The most recent months for which figures are available show inflation is above 8%. This is the highest it has been since we had an annual rate of 10.3% in 1981. It is also of interest that the present unemployment rate is 3.6%.

These figures are ominous. Former Secretary of the Treasury Lawrence Summers has said, "...over the past 75 years, every time inflation has exceeded 4 percent and unemployment has been below 5 percent, the U.S. economy has gone into recession within two years."

The present inflation rate is caused by a combination of events. During the pandemic businesses closed or cut hours and consumers stayed home as a health precaution. Employers slashed 22 million jobs. Economic output plunged at a record setting rate.

Businesses anticipated that this situation would persist. Companies cut investment and postponed restocking. But instead of a prolong downturn, the economy staged a rapid recovery. Businesses have not been able to keep up with the current demand and the supply chain has not yet caught up with this demand.

The President and Congress can do very little about the situation. To bring this situation under control, the Federal Reserve must take the action required to raise interest rates. Although necessary this will be a very bumpy and unpleasant ride.

JOHN PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau