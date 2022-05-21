News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 5-22-22
O Heavenly Father, gracious Lord, may we be pure in heart. Amen.
More to explore
-
Over the Edge
-
Southeast Missouri State sets tuition and fees for fall1Expect a 4% hike in academic-related costs for undergraduate state residents attending classes in person at Southeast Missouri State University. The credit hour rate for virtual students will decrease, though. In a special Friday meeting, SEMO's...
-
Southeast Missourian's Long receives religious communicators honorSoutheast Missourian Business editor Jeff Long received an award of merit from the DeRose-Hinkhouse Annual Awards presented by the Religion Communicators Council. The award was for Long's work published in 2021. The awards are named after Victor...
-
Two arrested on drug charges after search warrants servedBENTON, Mo. -- A Chaffee, Missouri, man and Sikeston, Missouri, man face drug possession charges following separate search warrants served Wednesday in Scott County. James Tilley, 67, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, three...
-
Route N in Scott County closed for drainage work; Route A in Perry County reduced for paving projectRoute N in Scott County closed for drainage work Route N in Scott County, between County Road 312 and County Road 316 near Scott City, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a...
-
Shady Grove Cemetery presentation scheduled for May 28Historian Bob Blythe is set to give a presentation on Shady Grove Cemetery located in southwest Cape Girardeau at 10 a.m. May 28 in Ballroom A of the University Center at Southeast Missouri State University. Blythe, a former regional historian for...
-
-
State AG pledges to be 'fighter' if elected senator11State Attorney General Eric Schmitt told area Republicans he would fight against open borders and government overreach if elected to the U.S. Senate. Schmitt, who is a candidate for the Republican nomination to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt,...
-
Pricing options sought for new Cape Girardeau County EMA center1Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted Thursday to seek a contract with a local firm to provide cost estimates for a new emergency management agency (EMA) facility. Dille Pollard, an engineering architecture firm with offices in Cape Girardeau...
-
Cape woman charged with assaulting juvenile in Sikeston, authorities saySIKESTON, Mo. -- A Cape Girardeau woman faces felony charges after allegedly assaulting a juvenile last month in Sikeston. Emma Stroup, 20, is charged with felony first-degree assault/serious physical injury and felony abuse or neglect of a...
-
Ill. couple arrested on drug charges in Scott City7SCOTT CITY -- An Illinois couple is facing drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday in Scott City. On Wednesday, a Scott City patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 for traffic violations, according to Scott City police...
-
Sikeston man facing charges for choking, punching womanSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man faces felony charges after allegedly choking and punching a woman. Lee Oscar Smith, 27, is charged in Scott County with felony second-degree domestic assault and felony resisting with the arrest for a felony,...
-
Controversial film now playing in Cape8The documentary, "2000 Mules," casting doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election, is now playing at Marcus Theatres, 247 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau. The 88-minute film alleges voter fraud and ballot stuffing on Nov. 3, 2020, "which...
-
Photo Gallery 5/20/22United Way of Southeast Missouri holds annual Over the Edge campaignRappellers, or Edgers, went Over the Edge of the Towers South building on SEMO's campus, descending 200 feet after raising money for the organization through donations. Participants each raised $1,000 from friends and family to donate to the United...
-
Boaters rescued early Thursday morningAt 12:42 a.m. Thursday morning, members of Cape Fire Department responded to a distress call at Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge located at Missouri Route 34 in Cape Girardeau. A sailboat carrying two passengers became stranded under the southern end of...
-
Far from home, SEMO graduate gains recognition through art1This article has been corrected. Southeast Missouri State University graduate and former Scott County resident Liz Richter stepped from small-town obscurity directly into the limelight this past weekend. The up-and-coming artist was featured in an...
-
Local lawmakers supportive of higher salaries for new teachers2Check off as "accomplished" one of Gov. Mike Parson's key legislative priorities outlined in his 2022 State of the State address raising the minimum salary for Missouri teachers to $38,000 annually. On May 6, House lawmakers voted 138-10 to...
-
Jackson High School student seeks support for preferred names at graduation ceremonies51Jackson High School senior Leighton Berry is seeking support to allow students who identify as transgender to be recognized by their preferred name at the school's graduation ceremonies. An online petition he began has collected about 1,000...
-
Regions gas prices continue rise29With Memorial Day weekend and the kickoff of summer driving fast approaching, the price at the pump has leaped. The national average Wednesday for unleaded gasoline, according to AAA, is now $4.567, while in Missouri -- boasting the third-lowest...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/19/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of May 16 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
Cape Girardeau to host Midwest Conference on the Unknown2From Aug. 5 to 7, Cape Girardeau will host a Midwest Conference on the Unknown at the Drury Conference Center. Local UFO expert Michael Huntington, a 45-year veteran of unexplained phenomena, said he hopes the conference will be the first of what...
-
Visit Cape organization to host city's Juneteenth celebration6Organizers from Visit Cape will hold a celebration of humanity and unity to honor Juneteenth on June 18 at Iver's Square -- Juneteenth: Doin' it Together. Executive director of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau Brenda Newbern said...
-
Historic Jackson water tower reaches landmark statusThe Depression-era water tank at Eastview Street and Sawyer Lane in Jackson, reportedly America's oldest water tower constructed of all welded steel and still in use, has been designated a "water landmark." Kent Peetz, Jackson's public works...
-
Officials say project to ease 177 flooding to finish in Nov.3Work is continuing to alleviate flooding along a mile-long section of Highway 177 on the northeastern edge of Cape Girardeau. Kevin Plott, an engineer with the state Department of Transportation, said the project will ultimately raise the roadway....
-
Cape Martial Arts hosts Tuesday health fairReady to talk health are Stacy Skidmore, left, Christy Sprengle, middle, and Dotty Golson at the Cape Girardeau County Public Heath Center booth at Tuesday's Cape Health Fair hosted by Cape Martial Arts in Cape Girardeau. The health fair featured...
-
-
Most read 5/17/22ALDI wins OK for signs at future Jackson store: waterworks issue placed on August ballotThe Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday approved a special-use permit for ALDI Inc. to install two 75-square-foot signs for its projected future grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., between Alliance Bank and Heartland Veterinary Care. The planned...
-
-
Most read 5/16/22Board of Governors moves to approve curriculum changes, Honors House changes; discusses Houck stadium design11The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors on Friday approved changes to curriculums and designs for the new Houck stadium construction, during its regular meeting Friday. ...
-
Most read 5/14/22Lunar eclipse visible Sunday in Southeast Missouri3For those who stay up late Sunday night in southeast Missouri, a total "blood moon" lunar eclipse may be witnessed -- the first in nearly a year -- according to NASA. Visible in North and South America, the astronomical event may also be seen in...
-
Most read 5/13/22Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board members release concept renderings of new terminal11Airport manager Katrina Amos presented concept design drawings of the exterior and interior of the new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport at Tuesday's aviation board meeting. The renderings of the terminal were provided by Burns & McDonnell...
-
Most read 5/13/22SoutheastHEALTH announces plan to seek partner8Three emerging economic threats are fueling SoutheastHEALTH's "Project Forward Vision" -- a process that ultimately could result in the health care system partnering with a larger organization. President and chief executive officer Ken Bateman said...