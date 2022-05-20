News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
SALT ceremony an opportunity to remember area's 52 fallen officers
We have immense respect for our local law enforcement heroes, and one of the really special programs of the year to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice will be held this weekend.
Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) will hold its annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cape Bible Chapel. The program serves as an opportunity to honor the 52 fallen officers from 13 Southeast Missouri counties: Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne.
The keynote speaker will be Sandy Karsten, director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety. There will be prayers offered by Pastors Josh Stephens and Shawn Wasson of Cape Bible Chapel and Bethany Baptist Church. The great, great granddaughters of former Cape Girardeau Police Chief Nathaniel Hutson, who was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 7, 1922, will play "Amazing Grace" on the violin.
Dr. Frank Nickel will be honored with the Roger Fields Award of Excellence. Fields, a longtime Cape PD officer who rose through the ranks to assistant chief, died in 2014 from a medical condition. He was highly regarded in the community.
While the SALT event is held to honor those individuals and their families who paid the ultimate sacrifice, we'd also like to take the opportunity to thank all those who serve in local law enforcement. May 15 to 21 is Police Week. Those who serve in law enforcement have an incredibly challenging job, and they serve not for the pay or glory but because they embrace the opportunity to protect their community. We're grateful these individuals exist and extend our appreciation.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (5/20/22)Trump's goal is to solidify control over the GOP, not help it win electionsSen. Ted Cruz of Texas said something interesting while campaigning for Dave McCormick, one of the contenders for the GOP nomination to replace departing Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. "Just once, I'd love to see a Republican candidate stand up in...
-
-
-
Column (5/18/22)The shifting language of abortionFor about a half-second after the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion in the case that may throw out Roe v. Wade, people who support Roe dropped the talking points and told the truth. California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted that if men could get...
-
-
Editorial (5/18/22)Former MLB player Granderson to hold Fitness Sports Clinic for PORCHA big event will be held in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, connecting area youth with a former Major League Baseball player who will conduct a one-day Fitness Sports Clinic at Capaha Field. People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing (PORCH) will...
-
Column (5/17/22)Carroll and Debbie Williams played vital roles at local schoolFew people are more committed to Christian education than Carroll and Debbie Williams. The two have played important roles at Lynwood Christian Academy and Cape Christian Community School. As the school year wraps up, the couple will enter a new...
-
-
Editorial (5/16/22)Oran runners offer inspiration on and off the trackAn inspiring story about two local track and field runners caught our attention last week. Aiden Scheeter is a freshman at Oran High School. He runs the 400 on the high school's track squad. But unlike his fellow runners, Scheeter is visually...
-
Don't bend to calls for a global tax cartelWhen all you have is a hammer, everything does indeed look like a nail. This is the best way to describe government officials' unoriginal and often destructive thinking. No matter the problem du jour, the answer is always more government spending....
-
Why I cherish the ring I found at a charity yard saleIt was the Saturday of the first weekend I had ever spent with Felipe. Our relationship was in that place and time when I knew my heart was approaching the point of no return. He had already met my best friends and my family. He showed up to my...
-
The great baby formula shortage of 2022That's the big news story of the week. In the richest country in the world, new mothers are not able to find baby formula or are having to stand in line for hours to get it. That problem is at the top for now of the growing pile of economic...
-
Column (5/14/22)Freedom is rooted in sanctity of lifeIn 1955, an unmarried pregnant University of Wisconsin graduate student left her home and traveled to San Francisco to a doctor who took in unwed expectant mothers, delivered their babies and helped arrange adoptions. The baby son she delivered and...
-
-
-
Editorial (5/13/22)Congratulations to the class of 2022This weekend Southeast Missouri State University will host its spring commencement ceremonies. Among those walking are 1,063 undergraduates, 304 master's students and 24 specialist candidates. SEMO will hold a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday for the...
-
Editorial (5/11/22)Increased funding proposal to remove dilapidated buildings is prudent moveCity of Cape Girardeau leadership recently announced a proposal that would triple the amount of funding for the removal of abandoned or unsafe buildings, a move they say is necessary to reduce crime and improve neighborhoods. The proposal would...
-
Editorial (5/9/22)Tunes at Twilight returns to Ivers Square Friday nightThe spring season of Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight kicks off this week, and the concert series will return to its former location: Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. The concert series had been moved to the Southeast Missouri State...
-
Editorial (5/6/22)A tribute to moms on Mother's DayEditor's note: The following is our annual Mother's Day editorial. Each of us owe a debt of gratitude to our mothers, if for no other reason the gift of life itself. On Sunday, we'll celebrate Mother's Day and all the moms who selflessly give of...
-
Editorial (5/4/22)National Day of Prayer is important for our community, nationThursday is the National Day of Prayer, a day set aside on the first Thursday in May when Christians gather for personal repentance and to seek God's wisdom for our leaders and families. The history of the Day of Prayer dates back to 1952 when...
-
-
Editorial (5/2/22)County sales tax numbers continue to grow year-over-yearDespite some of the negative national economic news around inflation and challenges for employers in finding workers, issues that also impact individual consumers and businesses here, there is some good news to report on our local economy. Cape...
-
Editorial (4/29/22)Editorial: Congratulations to Jim Dufek on an influential career in mediaDr. Jim Dufek has taught at Southeast Missouri State University for 39 years in the mass media department. In August, he will retire. Credited with creating the TV/film option at the university, Dufek has impacted the academic and professional...
-
Editorial (4/27/22)Muddy River Marathon returns for round 2Returning for its second year this weekend is the Muddy River Marathon. According to a recent Southeast Missourian story, more than 400 runners have signed up for this event that includes full, half and half relay marathon options. The race begins...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.