Prayer 5-17-22
We praise you, O Heavenly Father, for you are our Creator. Amen.
North West End street, sidewalk, stormwater project to begin soon in CapeImprovements to North West End Boulevard were the main topic at the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting Monday. Council members approved the North West End Boulevard project, which will include improvements to portions of the street, curb and...
ALDI wins OK for signs at future Jackson store: waterworks issue placed on August ballotThe Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday approved a special-use permit for ALDI Inc. to install two 75-square-foot signs for its projected future grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., between Alliance Bank and Heartland Veterinary Care. The planned...
Cape Girardeau County seeks grant for planned EMA buildingPlans for a climate-controlled and secure building to house Cape Girardeau County's emergency management agency (EMA) and consolidate its various equipment in one location moved a step closer Monday as county commissioners agreed to apply for a...
Ebb and Flow to host fundraiser for Mac's Mission on SaturdayEbb and Flow Fermentations in Cape Girardeau will host live music, drinks and a canine cause Saturday. The event Ebb Jams: Music for Mac will be a fundraiser for Mac's Mission, a local animal rescue not-for-profit operation in Jackson, and will...
Oak Ridge High School brings home awards for helping students with financial aid1Oak Ridge High School was honored this week for its excellence in enrolling students with the federal financial aid program, Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Within the Show-Me FAFSA Challenge, Oak Ridge won for Most Improved and...
Board of Governors moves to approve curriculum changes, Honors House changes; discusses Houck stadium design10The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors on Friday approved changes to curriculums and designs for the new Houck stadium construction, during its regular meeting Friday. ...
Scott County District approves sale of $6.5M in bondsBENTON, Mo. The Scott County "Kelly" School Board at its regular meeting May 10 approved the sale of a $6.5 million general obligation bond issue to its municipal bond underwriter, L.J. Hart & Co. of St. Louis. "We appreciate the strong vote of...
Lunar eclipse visible Sunday in Southeast Missouri3For those who stay up late Sunday night in southeast Missouri, a total "blood moon" lunar eclipse may be witnessed -- the first in nearly a year -- according to NASA. Visible in North and South America, the astronomical event may also be seen in...
Early hot temps to subside, official saysOn Wednesday, temperatures surpassed 90 degrees in Cape Girardeau. According to the National Weather Service, it was the earliest 90-degree day since 2012; not just for Cape Girardeau, but also for other cities in the region. Sean Poulos of the...
Suspect in custody after shootingSIKESTON, Mo. -- One person was taken into custody after a shooting Thursday morning. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Tyler Rowe, at 9:10 a.m. officers received a report of a subject from one vehicle...
Vehicle pursuit ends in crash on Hwy. 251DEXTER, Mo. -- A motor vehicle pursuit ended Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 25. Dexter Police Chief Hank Trout said an officer on patrol noticed a passenger vehicle traveling at estimated speeds of 80 miles per hour in a residential...
Juvenile transported by Air-Evac after accident in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. -- A juvenile sustained injuries in an accident at the Sikeston Recreation Complex Wednesday evening. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers were called to the complex in reference to a...
Man convicted of sex crimes, faces up to 60 years in prisonPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A Butler County jury took less than an hour and a half to find Steven E. Hardcastle, 48, of Poplar Bluff guilty of first-degree statutory rape and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He faces up to 60 years in prison. The...
Tunes at Twilight returns
Cape Airport advisory board announces proposals2After multiple deadline extensions to replace SkyWest Airline Carrier, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board has received three proposals to replace shuttle service to the area. The carriers include Southern Airways, Boutique Air and...
Jackson Board of Alderman Agenda for 5-16-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of May 2 Public hearing n Hearing to...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 5-16-22Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presetations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Public Works Week Proclamation -- Public Works Department Employees n Emergency Medical Services Week Proclamation -- Fire Department...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/16/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of May 12 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for approach repairsNB I-55 in Cape County reduced for approach repairs Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- between mile markers 98 and 99.5 in Cape Girardeau -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make...
Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board members release concept renderings of new terminal11Airport manager Katrina Amos presented concept design drawings of the exterior and interior of the new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport at Tuesday's aviation board meeting. The renderings of the terminal were provided by Burns & McDonnell...
SoutheastHEALTH announces plan to seek partner7Three emerging economic threats are fueling SoutheastHEALTH's "Project Forward Vision" -- a process that ultimately could result in the health care system partnering with a larger organization. President and chief executive officer Ken Bateman said...
Southeast Missouri to get new area code welcome 2351Less than three weeks after the Missouri Public Service Commission announced the supply of available telephone numbers in the 573 area code was being exhausted, the state agency announced earlier this week a new area code -- 235 -- will "overlay"...
Most read 5/13/22Suspect dies after being shot by deputy sheriff7The suspect involved in a pursuit that led to a confrontation with authorities has died from his injuries. Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said James Brian Langley (no age or hometown given) died after the Wednesday...
Chance encounter by Mississippi River leads to woman sharing father's final wish3"So, what do you do with your photographs?" A simple question led to one of the most raw, emotional experiences Ryan LaRose has encountered as a downtown street photographer and TikTok content creator. Minnesota resident Deb Burger stood by the...
Cape Girardeau County WIC gives hard 'no' to homemade baby formula13The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has a definitive response to families planning to make their own baby formula because of a nationwide shortage and empty shelves at grocery stores. "We don't recommend that at all; never give homemade...
Cape County deputy involved in shooting incident4A Cape Girardeau County deputy sheriff was involved in a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from Sgt. Cody Windbigler of the Sheriffs Office, the incident began with a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 55 north of Cape...
Visually impaired Oran freshman runs track with help of pacing guide5Aiden Scheeter began to lose his vision in fifth grade and his eyesight progressively declined each year since. But he did not allow his impairment to stop him from doing one of his biggest passions running. Scheeter runs the 400 at track meets...
Last Mile repurposes downtown space for Cape Girardeau storeLast Mile Liquidators opened officially in mid-March on the site of the former Old Hickory Pits weld shop at 308 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Last Mile has a unique business model, buying directly from www.target.com and discounting the price by...
Buckle store moving in Cape Girardeau3Buckle, a store styling itself as a "denim destination" for "style-conscious young men and women," will be moving this summer in Cape Girardeau from West Park Mall to Siemers Drive near Target, according to Facebook sources. The relocation was...