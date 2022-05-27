Today in History
Today is Friday, May 27, the 147th day of 2022. There are 218 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On May 27, 1935, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Schechter Poultry Corp. v. United States, unanimously struck down the National Industrial Recovery Act, a key component of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's "New Deal" legislative program.
On this date:
In 1861, Chief Justice Roger Taney, sitting as a federal circuit court judge in Baltimore, ruled that President Abraham Lincoln lacked the authority to suspend the writ of habeas corpus (Lincoln disregarded the ruling).
In 1896, 255 people were killed when a tornado struck St. Louis, Missouri, and East St. Louis, Illinois.
In 1936, the Cunard liner RMS Queen Mary left England on its maiden voyage to New York.
In 1937, the newly completed Golden Gate Bridge connecting San Francisco and Marin County, California, was opened to pedestrian traffic (vehicles began crossing the next day).
In 1941, the British Royal Navy sank the German battleship Bismarck off France with a loss of some 2,000 lives, three days after the Bismarck sank the HMS Hood with the loss of more than 1,400 lives. Amid rising world tensions, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed an "unlimited national emergency" during a radio address from the White House.
In 1942, Doris "Dorie" Miller, a cook aboard the USS West Virginia, became the first African-American to receive the Navy Cross for displaying "extraordinary courage and disregard for his own personal safety" during Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor.
In 1957, the single "That'll Be the Day" by Buddy Holly's group The Crickets was released by Brunswick Records.
In 1968, the U.S. Supreme Court, in United States v. O'Brien, upheld the conviction of David O'Brien for destroying his draft card outside a Boston courthouse, ruling that the act was not protected by freedom of speech.
In 1993, five people were killed in a bombing at the Uffizi museum of art in Florence, Italy; some three dozen paintings were ruined or damaged.
In 1994, Nobel Prize-winning author Alexander Solzhenitsyn returned to Russia to the emotional cheers of thousands after spending two decades in exile.
In 1998, Michael Fortier, the government's star witness in the Oklahoma City bombing case, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after apologizing for not warning anyone about the deadly plot. (Fortier was freed in January 2006.)
In 2020 protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody rocked Minneapolis for a second night, with some people looting stores and setting fires. Protests spread to additional cities; hundreds of people blocked a Los Angeles freeway and shattered windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers. The U.S. surged past a milestone in the coronavirus pandemic, with the confirmed death toll topping 100,000.
Ten years ago: Syria strongly denied allegations that its forces had killed scores of people -- including women and children -- in Houla, but the U.N. Security Council condemned government forces for shelling residential areas. Dario Franchitti won the Indianapolis 500 for the third time. Johnny Tapia, the five-time boxing champion whose turbulent career was marked by cocaine addiction, alcohol, depression and run-ins with the law, was found dead at his Albuquerque, New Mexico, home; he was 45.
Five years ago: British Airways canceled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports as a global IT failure upended the travel plans of tens of thousands of people on a busy U.K. holiday weekend. Music legend Gregg Allman, whose bluesy vocals and soulful touch on the Hammond B-3 organ helped propel The Allman Brothers Band to superstardom and spawn Southern rock, died at his home near Savannah, Georgia; he was 69.
One year ago: The Washington state attorney general charged two Tacoma police officers with murder and another with manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after repeatedly telling them he couldn't breathe as he was being restrained. (The officers have pleaded not guilty.) Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, in a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, urged fellow conservatives to reject the divisive politics of former President Donald Trump as well as those Republican leaders who emulated him.
Today's Birthdays: Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is 99. Author John Barth is 92. Actor Lee Meriwether is 87. Musician Ramsey Lewis is 87. Actor Louis Gossett Jr. is 86. Actor Bruce Weitz is 79. Former Sen. Christopher Dodd (D-Conn.) is 78. Singer Bruce Cockburn is 77. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is 75. Singer-actor Dee Dee Bridgewater is 72. Actor Richard Schiff is 67. Singer Siouxsie Sioux (The Creatures, Siouxsie and the Banshees) is 65. Rock singer-musician Neil Finn (The Finn Brothers) is 64. Actor Peri Gilpin is 61. Actor Cathy Silvers is 61. Comedian Adam Carolla is 58. Actor Todd Bridges is 57. Rock musician Sean Kinney (Alice In Chains) is 56. Actor Dondre Whitfield is 53. Actor Paul Bettany is 51. Rock singer-musician Brian Desveaux (Nine Days) is 51. Country singer Jace Everett is 50. Actor Jack McBrayer is 49. Rapper Andre 3000 (Outkast) is 47. Rapper Jadakiss is 47. TV chef Jamie Oliver is 47. Alt-country singer-songwriter Shane Nicholson is 46. Actor Ben Feldman is 42. Actor Michael Steger is 42. Actor Darin Brooks is 38. Actor-singer Chris Colfer is 32. Actor Ethan Dampf is 28. Actor Desiree Ross (TV: "Greenleaf") is 23. U.S. Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast Jade Carey is 22.
Local News 5/28/22Memorial Day: Gung-ho: Remembering Jeremy ShankArmy Cpl. Jeremy Shank was just weeks into his deployment in Iraq before his life was taken at the age of 18. Shank, a graduate of Jackson High School, enlisted in the U.S. Army on May 31, 2005. His father, Jim, said his son was made for military...
Local News 5/28/22Memorial Day: Remembering a fallen Scott County Marine his Memorial DayMichael Boardman, a 1966 graduate of Sikeston (Missouri) High School, had a dream of becoming a draftsman or an architect. It was a vision of the future tragically cut short at age 19 when the Marine lance corporal was killed in action in Vietnam,...
Capaha Park construction projects are underwayConstruction continues at Cape Girardeau's Capaha Park as multiple projects are completed. Members of the City of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department have completed the construction and renovation of the park's new permanent restroom...
Monkeypox advisory issued by Cape Girardeau County1Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center this week issued an informational statement about the monkeypox virus, so named because it was first identified in laboratory monkeys. "There are currently no cases in Cape Girardeau County or in the state...
Schnucks' Folds of Honor campaign underway in advance of Memorial DaySt. Louis-headquartered Schnuck Markets Inc. is telling customers at its 112 stores in four states, including 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, its fifth annual Folds of Honor "round up at the register" campaign supporting veterans' families is...
Riverfront Fall Festival is planned for October in Cape GirardeauVisit Cape's inaugural Riverfront Fall Festival will take place in October and feature local vendors, entertainment for all ages and storytelling by the Mississippi River. Alyssa Phares-Fee, senior director of sales and strategy for Visit Cape, came...
Outer Road 55 in Scott County closed for pavement repairsOuter Road 55 -- Sandywood Lane -- in Scott County from Route H to the end of Sandywood Lane will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews seal the roadway with a mixture of rock and oil. A MoDOT news release said the work will take...
Groundbreaking today for casino's new downtown hotel in Cape Girardeau3With the Mississippi River as a picturesque backdrop, Century Casino Cape Girardeau will hold a groundbreaking at 9 a.m. today for a new $26 million downtown hotel projected to be complete by late 2023. Lyle Randolph, general manager of the casino...
Former KFVS12 chief Meagle recalled as smart, serious, knowledgeableCo-workers of former KFVS12 general manager Howard Meagle Jr., who died May 9 at age 76, are remembering the West Virginia native who led the CBS affiliate from 1992 to 2001. "(Howard) started at almost at the bottom in television and worked his way...
Memorial Day events planned throughout regionMonday is Memorial Day, a day to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. Several events have been planned in the area, beginning Saturday. Among them: n Fort D Historic Site, Cape Girardeau: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through...
Jif peanut butter recalled after salmonella outbreakThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced a recall on numerous types of Jif brand peanut butter after the food has been linked to an outbreak of salmonella. J.M. Smucker company announced a recall May 20 of multiple lots of Jif...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/26/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of May 19 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
100-Mile Yard Sale returns to Southeast Missouri this weekendStretching from Kennett, Missouri, to Jackson, one of the countrys longest yard sales will be back in full force once again in Southeast Missouri. The 100-Mile Yard Sale has been an annual Memorial Day weekend tradition for the past 24 years. The...
Updated: 1 dead, 1 injured following Monday night shooting at Cape apartment complex4One man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Cape Girardeau that has left one dead and another injured. Hezekiah Cain, 29, was charged by the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorneys Office with two felony counts of unlawful possession...
Health board votes to proceed on renovation of PHC building in Cape GirardeauCape Girardeau County's Public Health Center Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with a project reconfiguring PHC's lobby and renovating office space in the center's headquarters at 1121 Linden St. in south Cape Girardeau....
SEMO-owned Himmelberger House to be demolished10A prominent historic Cape Girardeau building will be torn down in the summer. The Himmelberger House located on North Henderson Avenue is currently owned by Southeast Missouri State University. The building has fallen into disrepair and staff at the...
SEMO cuts costs by hiring janitorial firm, agreement retains current workforce8Southeast Missouri State University, in a cost-saving action, will begin outsourcing custodial services beginning in July. The move away from university-employed custodians is expected to save SEMO more than $400,000 annually, according to a...
Motorcycle Sport Touring Association (MTSA) set to roll into Cape Girardeau for STAR RallyThe 2022 STAR Rally hosted by Motorcycle Sport Touring Association (MTSA) will bring hundreds of motorcycles riding into Cape Girardeau. The motorcyclists will come for the rally June 17 through 23. Many topics will be covered at the STAR Rally from...
SALT honors fallen law enforcement officers; Nickell receives Fields awardIn a solemn, one-hour ceremony Saturday, 52 law enforcement professionals originally from 13 Southeast Missouri counties who died in the line of duty from 1875 to last year were recalled by Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) at Cape Bible Chapel....
Cape County sheriff gives annual Ruopp, Copeland awards to members of office1Lt. Jason Ladner received the Timothy J. Ruopp Award from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on May 17 as part of its observance of Law Enforcement Memorial Week. Ladner started at the sheriff's office as a civilian corrections officer in...
UPDATED: Gyroplane crashes at Cape airport3A gyroplane crashed Sunday morning at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, injuring one person. An incident report by Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Commander Shawn Morris said the crash occurred about 8 a.m. at the end of Runway 1. ...
Tree removal set at historic Jackson museumA large and deteriorating pin oak tree will be removed from behind the Oliver House Museum, 224 E. Adams St. in Jackson, according to the Jackson Heritage Association. According to a Jackson Heritage news release, the deciduous hardwood likely...
'Predatory sexual offender' gets 5 life sentences in Stoddard County1BLOOMFIELD, Mo. A Dexter man received multiple life sentences Monday after a jury recently found him guilty of child sex charges in Stoddard County. Jerry Michael Pierce was sentenced to five consecutive terms of life imprisonment as a predatory...
Area McDonald's restaurants sold12Arch Nemesis LLC Wednesday sold all 18 of its McDonald's restaurant locations in Southeast Missouri. The family-owned corporation launched its first store in 1968 at 1925 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Over the years, two more Cape Girardeau stores...
Cape Girardeau's Magnolia Bed Swings inside a tale of entrepreneurship4"Buckle up" is Eric King's advice for anyone planning to leave the security of a 9-to-5 job for the up-and-down roller-coaster ride of launching a startup business. "You have to give up your nights and weekends for at least a year or two and...
Ziggi's Coffee coming soon to Cape Girardeau3Colorado-based Ziggi's Coffee, a drive-through establishment, plans to open a local venue July 12 at 1432 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Ken Murphy, who previously logged 13 years as store manager of Starbucks Coffee in Cape Girardeau, will...
Most read 5/21/22Two arrested on drug charges after search warrants served1BENTON, Mo. -- A Chaffee, Missouri, man and Sikeston, Missouri, man face drug possession charges following separate search warrants served Wednesday in Scott County. James Tilley, 67, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, three...
Most read 5/20/22Ill. couple arrested on drug charges in Scott City8SCOTT CITY -- An Illinois couple is facing drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday in Scott City. On Wednesday, a Scott City patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 for traffic violations, according to Scott City police...
Most read 5/19/22Jackson High School student seeks support for preferred names at graduation ceremonies55Jackson High School senior Leighton Berry is seeking support to allow students who identify as transgender to be recognized by their preferred name at the school's graduation ceremonies. An online petition he began has collected about 1,000...