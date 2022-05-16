News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 5-16-22
Lord Jesus, may your name be exalted; may all know your love and grace. Amen.
Cape Girardeau County to award paving contract, appointments madeThree companies are bidding for Cape Girardeau County's 2022 paving work, and an award will be made today, according to the day's commission agenda. The three bidders for county road macadam are Apex Paving and Delta Asphalt of Cape Girardeau and...
Oak Ridge High School brings home awards for helping students with financial aidOak Ridge High School was honored this week for its excellence in enrolling students with the federal financial aid program, Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Within the Show-Me FAFSA Challenge, Oak Ridge won for Most Improved and...
Board of Governors moves to approve curriculum changes, Honors House changes; discusses Houck stadium design7The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors on Friday approved changes to curriculums and designs for the new Houck stadium construction, during its regular meeting Friday. ...
Scott County District approves sale of $6.5M in bondsBENTON, Mo. The Scott County "Kelly" School Board at its regular meeting May 10 approved the sale of a $6.5 million general obligation bond issue to its municipal bond underwriter, L.J. Hart & Co. of St. Louis. "We appreciate the strong vote of...
Lunar eclipse visible Sunday in Southeast Missouri3For those who stay up late Sunday night in southeast Missouri, a total "blood moon" lunar eclipse may be witnessed -- the first in nearly a year -- according to NASA. Visible in North and South America, the astronomical event may also be seen in...
Early hot temps to subside, official saysOn Wednesday, temperatures surpassed 90 degrees in Cape Girardeau. According to the National Weather Service, it was the earliest 90-degree day since 2012; not just for Cape Girardeau, but also for other cities in the region. Sean Poulos of the...
Suspect in custody after shootingSIKESTON, Mo. -- One person was taken into custody after a shooting Thursday morning. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Tyler Rowe, at 9:10 a.m. officers received a report of a subject from one vehicle...
Vehicle pursuit ends in crash on Hwy. 25DEXTER, Mo. -- A motor vehicle pursuit ended Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 25. Dexter Police Chief Hank Trout said an officer on patrol noticed a passenger vehicle traveling at estimated speeds of 80 miles per hour in a residential...
Juvenile transported by Air-Evac after accident in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. -- A juvenile sustained injuries in an accident at the Sikeston Recreation Complex Wednesday evening. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers were called to the complex in reference to a...
Man convicted of sex crimes, faces up to 60 years in prisonPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A Butler County jury took less than an hour and a half to find Steven E. Hardcastle, 48, of Poplar Bluff guilty of first-degree statutory rape and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He faces up to 60 years in prison. The...
Tunes at Twilight returns
Cape Airport advisory board announces proposals2After multiple deadline extensions to replace SkyWest Airline Carrier, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board has received three proposals to replace shuttle service to the area. The carriers include Southern Airways, Boutique Air and...
Jackson Board of Alderman Agenda for 5-16-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of May 2 Public hearing n Hearing to...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 5-16-22Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presetations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Public Works Week Proclamation -- Public Works Department Employees n Emergency Medical Services Week Proclamation -- Fire Department...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/16/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of May 12 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for approach repairsNB I-55 in Cape County reduced for approach repairs Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- between mile markers 98 and 99.5 in Cape Girardeau -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make...
Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board members release concept renderings of new terminal11Airport manager Katrina Amos presented concept design drawings of the exterior and interior of the new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport at Tuesday's aviation board meeting. The renderings of the terminal were provided by Burns & McDonnell...
SoutheastHEALTH announces plan to seek partner7Three emerging economic threats are fueling SoutheastHEALTH's "Project Forward Vision" -- a process that ultimately could result in the health care system partnering with a larger organization. President and chief executive officer Ken Bateman said...
Southeast Missouri to get new area code welcome 2351Less than three weeks after the Missouri Public Service Commission announced the supply of available telephone numbers in the 573 area code was being exhausted, the state agency announced earlier this week a new area code -- 235 -- will "overlay"...
Corvette Drive raises money for St. Jude Children's Research HospitalApproximately 20 Corvette owners met at a rest area for lunch Thursday in Jackson, before hitting the road for the 11th annual St. Jude Corvette Drive. The group from the local area met with a group of about 60 Corvette owners from Peoria, Illinois,...
Sikeston native Jami Geske writes daily prayer bookPraying can be a mystery for even the most faithful. "I've heard so many people say, 'I really don't know how to pray,'" said Jami Geske, author of "Coming Home to You," a daily prayer book. Not that Geske considers herself an expert on the subject....
Police say ShotSpotter led to arrest3Cape Girardeau's gunshot-locating system aided in the timely arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a shot fired in the city Wednesday night. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said the ShotSpotter system, deployed in some...
Suspect dies after being shot by deputy sheriff7The suspect involved in a pursuit that led to a confrontation with authorities has died from his injuries. Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said James Brian Langley (no age or hometown given) died after the Wednesday...
Local News 5/12/22Chance encounter by Mississippi River leads to woman sharing father's final wish3"So, what do you do with your photographs?" A simple question led to one of the most raw, emotional experiences Ryan LaRose has encountered as a downtown street photographer and TikTok content creator. Minnesota resident Deb Burger stood by the...
Most read 5/12/22Cape Girardeau County WIC gives hard 'no' to homemade baby formula13The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has a definitive response to families planning to make their own baby formula because of a nationwide shortage and empty shelves at grocery stores. "We don't recommend that at all; never give homemade...
Most read 5/12/22Cape County deputy involved in shooting incident4A Cape Girardeau County deputy sheriff was involved in a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from Sgt. Cody Windbigler of the Sheriffs Office, the incident began with a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 55 north of Cape...
Visually impaired Oran freshman runs track with help of pacing guide5Aiden Scheeter began to lose his vision in fifth grade and his eyesight progressively declined each year since. But he did not allow his impairment to stop him from doing one of his biggest passions running. Scheeter runs the 400 at track meets...
Last Mile repurposes downtown space for Cape Girardeau storeLast Mile Liquidators opened officially in mid-March on the site of the former Old Hickory Pits weld shop at 308 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Last Mile has a unique business model, buying directly from www.target.com and discounting the price by...
Buckle store moving in Cape Girardeau3Buckle, a store styling itself as a "denim destination" for "style-conscious young men and women," will be moving this summer in Cape Girardeau from West Park Mall to Siemers Drive near Target, according to Facebook sources. The relocation was...