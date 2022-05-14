Kudos on Cape's city budget

Letter to the Editor

I would like to commend our mayor, city council members and city staff for creating the proposed 2022-2023 operating budget for the City of Cape Girardeau.

Upon reviewing the document, it was obvious to me that a lot of thought, work and time went into developing a budget that not only provides for routine city operating costs but also invests available revenues in city employees, streets, the airport and other areas of infrastructure.

If you have not done so, I encourage you to review the proposed budget on the city's website. I believe you will be pleased with the document!

GARY HILL. Cape Girardeau