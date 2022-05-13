News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 5-13-22
O Lord Jesus, may we hunger and thirst for righteousness. Amen.
More to explore
SoutheastHEALTH announces plan to seek partner1Three emerging economic threats are fueling SoutheastHEALTH's "Project Forward Vision" -- a process that ultimately could result in the health care system partnering with a larger organization. President and chief executive officer Ken Bateman said...
Southeast Missouri to get new area code welcome 235Less than three weeks after the Missouri Public Service Commission announced the supply of available telephone numbers in the 573 area code was being exhausted, the state agency announced earlier this week a new area code -- 235 -- will "overlay"...
Corvette Drive raises money for St. Jude Children's Research HospitalApproximately 20 Corvette owners met at a rest area for lunch Thursday in Jackson, before hitting the road for the 11th annual St. Jude Corvette Drive. The group from the local area met with a group of about 60 Corvette owners from Peoria, Illinois,...
Sikeston native Jami Geske writes daily prayer bookPraying can be a mystery for even the most faithful. "I've heard so many people say, 'I really don't know how to pray,'" said Jami Geske, author of "Coming Home to You," a daily prayer book. Not that Geske considers herself an expert on the subject....
Cape Girardeau Aviation Board members release concept renderings of new terminalAirport manager Katrina Amos presented concept design drawings of the exterior and interior of the new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport at Tuesday's aviation board meeting. The renderings of the terminal were provided by Burns & McDonnell...
Police say ShotSpotter led to arrest3Cape Girardeau's gunshot-locating system aided in the timely arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a shot fired in the city Wednesday night. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said the ShotSpotter system, deployed in some...
Suspect dies after being shot by deputy sheriff5The suspect involved in a pursuit that led to a confrontation with authorities has died from his injuries. Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said James Brian Langley (no age or hometown given) died after the Wednesday...
Chance encounter by Mississippi River leads to woman sharing father's final wish2"So, what do you do with your photographs?" A simple question led to one of the most raw, emotional experiences Ryan LaRose has encountered as a downtown street photographer and TikTok content creator. Minnesota resident Deb Burger stood by the...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/12/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of May 5 Communications/reports other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Cape Girardeau County WIC gives hard 'no' to homemade baby formula9The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has a definitive response to families planning to make their own baby formula because of a nationwide shortage and empty shelves at grocery stores. "We don't recommend that at all; never give homemade...
Dog park not on current radar in JacksonSix months ago, Jackson's Board of Aldermen had on its agenda a proposal to authorize engineering services for a future dog park in a field next to Jackson Civic Center off Deerwood Drive and Cricket Lane. A $9,200 contract with Strickland...
High school teacher recognized for reinventing math classes1Elissa Miller doesn't just teach, she makes her students think. For Miller, teaching isn't just about lecturing, it's about involvement. On Monday, The Golden Apple Foundation recognized Miller's special touch with the prestigious Golden Apple Award...
Cape County deputy involved in shooting incident3A Cape Girardeau County deputy sheriff was involved in a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from Sgt. Cody Windbigler of the Sheriffs Office, the incident began with a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 55 north of Cape...
Free smoke alarms available Saturday for some Cape residentsThree organizations will partner Saturday to install free smoke alarms in Cape Girardeau. Volunteers and members of American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri, PORCH and Cape Girardeau Fire Department are participating in the Sound the Alarm event,...
Man arrested for allegedly firing weapon from vehicleCape Girardeau police arrested a man Monday night for allegedly firing a firearm out of his vehicle. Michael Smith, 52, was taken into custody after he allegedly fired a handgun out of the vehicle he was driving on Big Bend Road. According to Cpl....
State's law on abortion could be triggered if Roe v. Wade falls21If U.S. Supreme Court justices effectively invalidate Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 7-2 decision legalizing abortion, a 2019 law passed by Missouri's General Assembly could be triggered -- which would prohibit the procedure to women after eight...
Gas prices rise dramatically in U.S., in-state and locally in a week1Motorists know all too well how much more expensive it is to fill the gas tank compared to a week ago. The average U.S. price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline according to American Automobile Association on Tuesday was $4.37 per gallon -- compared...
Local Becca's Closet coordinator reflects on 20221SEMO Prom Mothers, a chapter of the national organization Becca's Closet, occasionally makes the mothers of young women cry. But they aren't tears of sadness. Mothers weep when they see their daughters in their first prom dress. Oftentimes, these...
Cape Girardeau Police officers hold annual torch runOn Tuesday, officers from Cape Girardeau's Police Department ran 4.5 miles to show their support and raise awareness for Special Olympics. The officers began the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run at Plants Plus, located at 910 S. Kingshighway in Cape...
President Grant exhibit coming to Cape's Heritage Hall2During September, Heritage Hall at 102 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, will feature a 275-square-foot exhibit showcasing President Ulysses S. Grant. The exhibit will feature banners from the Missouri Humanities Council and Grant memorabilia...
Despite some opposition, local Ameren initiative advances3The Cape Girardeau County Commission has referred Ameren Electric's Limestone Ridge Project to the county's highway department for review. Ameren officials Eric Dearmont and Jim Jontry updated county commissioners Thursday about the plan to run a...
Mary Spell teacher, reporter, marketer recalled for 'goodwill,' 'kindness'3Mary Spell, former teacher, newspaperwoman, hospital marketer and "cookie lady," is being remembered for the way she touched lives. Spell, a Cape Girardeau native, died Thursday at age 83. Evelyn Boardman and Spell met in first grade at old...
Cause of Saturday fire in Cape undetermined2When the Cape Girardeau Fire Department arrived at 6:37 p.m. Saturday at 1005 S. Benton St., the house's front porch and living room were ablaze. According to an incident report, "fire companies made an aggressive attack" and contained the flames to...
Photo Gallery 5/10/22Historic Preservation Commission hosts history walkOn Monday the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) held its annual history walking tour and showcased Cape Girardeau's Common Pleas Courthouse, Carnegie Library and the new city hall building. The tour was led by Southeast Missouri State...
Local News 5/9/22Tour today of Cape City Hall will explore history of buildings, grounds1Residents can take a walk down Cape Girardeau's memory lane today with the Historic Preservation Commission's history walk at the new City Hall. In honor of National Preservation Month, Cape Girardeau's Historic Preservation Commission will host a...
Visually impaired Oran freshman runs track with help of pacing guide5Aiden Scheeter began to lose his vision in fifth grade and his eyesight progressively declined each year since. But he did not allow his impairment to stop him from doing one of his biggest passions running. Scheeter runs the 400 at track meets...
Last Mile repurposes downtown space for Cape Girardeau storeLast Mile Liquidators opened officially in mid-March on the site of the former Old Hickory Pits weld shop at 308 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Last Mile has a unique business model, buying directly from www.target.com and discounting the price by...
Photo Gallery 5/9/22Celebrating a century: Cape Girardeau Public LibraryCape Girardeau Public Library is observing 100 years of operation. This gallery contains Southeast Missourian photographs taken through the years. To purchase reprints, contact either Renda Eggimann or Sharon Sanders at 573-388-3620.
Buckle store moving in Cape Girardeau2Buckle, a store styling itself as a "denim destination" for "style-conscious young men and women," will be moving this summer in Cape Girardeau from West Park Mall to Siemers Drive near Target, according to Facebook sources. The relocation was...
Most read 5/6/22Jackson native starts GoFundMe for City Park basketball venue1Josh Lukefahr wants something done about the outdoor basketball courts at City Park in Jackson and he's launched an online GoFundMe fundraising page to raise money in hopes of restoring them. Lukefahr, a 1997 Jackson High School graduate and...
Most read 5/6/22Cape man indicted on firearm charge4A Cape Girardeau man has been indicted in federal court for an alleged firearm violation. Mark Abbott of Cape Girardeau, formerly of Scott City, is facing a felon in possession of a firearm charge in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of...
Most read 5/5/22Rep. Smith weighs in on leak of SCOTUS abortion ruling draft, wants probe32U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8) said Wednesday he is in "full support" of an investigation into how a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision made its way into a Monday story published by politico.com. The draft in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health...
Most read 5/5/22Restaurants in Cape Girardeau planning Cinco de Mayo celebrations2Local restaurants in Cape Girardeau are gearing up for Cinco de Mayo, celebrated today. Al Muñoz, owner of El Sol at 1105 Broadway, said the restaurant is having one of the largest celebrations in town. After postponing a Cinco de Mayo event at his...