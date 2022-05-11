News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Increased funding proposal to remove dilapidated buildings is prudent move
City of Cape Girardeau leadership recently announced a proposal that would triple the amount of funding for the removal of abandoned or unsafe buildings, a move they say is necessary to reduce crime and improve neighborhoods.
The proposal would allocate $125,000 in American Rescue Plan funds toward the removal of these structures, which can be a draw for illegal activity in addition to being structurally unsafe.
In a recent Southeast Missourian story, it was reported that there have been 15 vacant building fires in town over the last two years.
A city-provided list of condemned properties includes: 519 S. Pacific St., 611 S. Ellis St., 840 S. Ellis St., 503 S. Frederick St., 298 N. West End Blvd., 40 Henderson Ave., 1125 Dorothy St., 416 N. Frederick St., 50 Centennial Drive, 805 Broadway, 1801 Big Bend Road, 710 Morgan Oak St., 2641 Hopper Road, 518 S. Benton St., 535 S. Benton St., 1220 S. Pacific St., 1010 Jefferson St., 16 Henderson Ave., 807 Maple St., 1108 William St., 504 S. Frederick St., 1515 Independence St., 37 S. Benton St., 408 S. Hanover St., 1410 New Madrid St., 423 S. Frederick St., 2039 Brink St. and 2102 Big Bend Road.
While $125,000 is certainly not enough money to remove all of these structures, it's a start. Though some buildings need to be removed sooner than others, the city should exhaust all available options before assuming financial responsibility for demolition. However, these dilapidated and often unsafe buildings are a problem for neighborhoods. From fire and crime issues to redevelopment prospects and general quality of life, these structures become a breeding ground for serious problems.
This would be a smart use of one-time American Rescue Plan funds.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (5/11/22)We need to take the fentanyl crisis more seriouslyThe United States is in the grips of a fentanyl crisis that doesn't get nearly the attention it deserves. Yes, it's important who owns Twitter, and interesting what some Republicans might have texted former Trump White House chief of staff Mark...
-
-
Column (5/10/22)Steps we can take to address mental health challengesIn America today, approximately 1 out of 5 Americans is suffering with a mental health issue; and approximately 1 in 25 adults is experiencing a serious mental illness that substantially interferes with one or more major life activities. The...
-
Editorial (5/9/22)Tunes at Twilight returns to Ivers Square Friday nightThe spring season of Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight kicks off this week, and the concert series will return to its former location: Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. The concert series had been moved to the Southeast Missouri State...
-
Column (5/9/22)Twitter used to correct the narrative. Now it writes it."What is the difference between a hockey mom and a pit bull?" the president of the United States asked 10 years ago at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. "A pit bull is delicious." Of course, to echo E.B. White: Explaining a joke is like...
-
Column (5/9/22)Putting some WD-40 on the supply chainPoliticians, the Federal Reserve, and Fed and administration apologists like to claim the inflation we face is caused by supply constraints. This claim goes against the facts on the ground. According to the World Trade Organization, even though...
-
-
Students must take responsibility for their debtLending money is not, as they say, rocket science. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, in the last quarter of 2021, of the total of all outstanding business loans from all commercial banks, 1.08% were delinquent. Per the Federal...
-
-
Editorial (5/6/22)A tribute to moms on Mother's DayEditor's note: The following is our annual Mother's Day editorial. Each of us owe a debt of gratitude to our mothers, if for no other reason the gift of life itself. On Sunday, we'll celebrate Mother's Day and all the moms who selflessly give of...
-
Column (5/5/22)Biden says kids belong to their teachersSchools are becoming indoctrination factories, trying to turn children against their country and their own parents' values. It's what the teachers unions intend. Amazingly, that's just fine with President Joe Biden, who told a gathering of teachers...
-
Column (5/5/22)Technical school appeals to non-traditional studentsSoutheast Missouri State University is more interested in educational competition than the focus of learning for students. For years we have been told that education is the means to a better paying career. For years Cape has struggled with the...
-
Editorial (5/4/22)National Day of Prayer is important for our community, nationThursday is the National Day of Prayer, a day set aside on the first Thursday in May when Christians gather for personal repentance and to seek God's wisdom for our leaders and families. The history of the Day of Prayer dates back to 1952 when...
-
-
Editorial (5/2/22)County sales tax numbers continue to grow year-over-yearDespite some of the negative national economic news around inflation and challenges for employers in finding workers, issues that also impact individual consumers and businesses here, there is some good news to report on our local economy. Cape...
-
Editorial (4/29/22)Editorial: Congratulations to Jim Dufek on an influential career in mediaDr. Jim Dufek has taught at Southeast Missouri State University for 39 years in the mass media department. In August, he will retire. Credited with creating the TV/film option at the university, Dufek has impacted the academic and professional...
-
Editorial (4/27/22)Muddy River Marathon returns for round 2Returning for its second year this weekend is the Muddy River Marathon. According to a recent Southeast Missourian story, more than 400 runners have signed up for this event that includes full, half and half relay marathon options. The race begins...
-
-
Editorial (4/25/22)Editorial: Successes and events on the SEMO campusA few recognitions and upcoming events on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University recently in the news grabbed our attention and are worth celebrating. The university student newspaper and website, The Arrow, took home 23 awards across 16...
-
Editorial (4/22/22)Codefi announcement is a win for southern MissouriCape Girardeau-based technology incubator Codefi recently announced some big news that should have an impact in southern Missouri and beyond. Referring to it as "one of the largest regional workforce and business development networks in state...
-
Editorial (4/20/22)City of Cape seeking applicants for fall Citizen Academy cohortThe City of Cape Girardeau is seeking applicants for its Citizen Academy, a program offered twice a year that guides participants through various aspects of city government and its services. The program goes six to eight weeks with each weekly...
-
-
Editorial (4/18/22)Adult and Teen Challenge continues to help transform lives with the power of the GospelAdult and Teen Challenge Mid-America held its annual banquet last weekend at the Show Me Center with about 1,000 people on hand to hear testimonies of God's grace and raise money for the transformational program reaching many young men battling...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.