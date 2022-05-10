*Menu
Southeast Missourian

A Look Back: May 1971

Curated by Sharon Sanders, Southeast Missourian resident historian
Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Students from St. Vincents Grade School in Cape Girardeau climbed a jungle gym at Capaha Park during the schools annual Play Day in May 1971. (Steve Robertson ~ Southeast Missourian archive photo)