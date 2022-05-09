*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Southeast Missouri Music Academy Announces Winners of Young Composers' Contest

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Steve Schaffner
Monday, May 9, 2022
Pictured are: Front Row (l to r): Lyndsey Zhang. Lola Gill, Nora LaValle, Jacob Muckerman, Penelope Nienaber Middle Row (l to r): Halen Dade, Ethan King, Addie Wengert, Madelyn Nienaber, Estelle Detjen Back Row (l to r): Cohen Poe, Asher Ahrens, Kasen Ahrens Not Pictured: Henry Rusten & Anna Ahrens

Winners of the 2022 Young Composers Competition were honored at Shuck Recital Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus Friday, May 6.

The winners are students of Sherrie Troxel in Southeast Missouri Music Academy Musicianship Classes.

Comments