GOP Senate hopefuls contrast campaigns

Rick Fahr ~ rfahr@semissourian.com

Two Republican candidates for one of the state's U.S. Senate seats visited Cape Girardeau on Friday to make their case for election.

Vicky Hartzler, in her sixth term representing the 4th District in Congress, and St. Louis lawyer Mark McCloskey spoke at a Cape Girardeau County Republicans group meeting, agreeing on various subjects -- national defense and social issues among them -- while also contrasting their backgrounds and reasons for seeking the seat. Sen. Roy Blunt is not seeking reelection.

Hartzler touted her rural Missouri upbringing, touting her agricultural roots. She noted she grew up working on the family farm and she and her husband also farm, have a cattle operation and sell farm equipment at several locations.

"So, I have signed the front of a paycheck and not just the back, and I know the impact of inflation and regulation and taxation on jobs and trying to create jobs. That's what we need now to get this economy going again," she said.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

A former teacher and volunteer with a program for at-risk teens, she recounted early reluctance to enter politics but told the group her six years as a state representative and years in Congress have given her experience and seniority.

"I am strong on the border, strong on academics for education, strong on values," she noted. "I believe that Missouri can be part of the solution. We are in crisis, but the country needs us. They need our values. They need our ideas, and I am the only one running in this race that has that experience and that track record of fighting and winning in Washington to get things done."

McCloskey, accompanied by his wife, Patricia, pointed to his campaigning for Donald Trump and continued association with the former president. He said he entered the race to fight for morals and values.

"The only reason we are doing this is we have made a personal commitment to spend the rest of our lives to save this country, to pull back our freedom," he said. "This is just a campaign for Senate. Regardless of what happens in this campaign, each and every one of us, us included, needs to spend the rest of our lives doing every day a fight to restore this country, to return this to the free nation it was when we were kids, and to pull this country back from the abyss."

The McCloskeys drew media attention in July 2020 with their armed response to a political protest in their gated community.

In response to a question from an audience member, the candidates addressed their top priorities if elected.

McCloskey said eliminating parts of the federal government -- the Education and Homeland Security departments -- would be a goal, as would be shaking up the political party's leadership in Congress. He vowed to not support Mitch McConnell to lead the party in the Senate.

Hartzler said applicable goals would depend on the makeup of Congress and whether the GOP regains control of Congress. She pledged to vote for the most conservative candidates for the party's leadership and also noted increasing the nation's energy supply.

Other announced Republican candidates for the seat include U.S. Rep. Billy Long, state Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens, former governor.