GOP Senate hopefuls contrast campaigns
Two Republican candidates for one of the state's U.S. Senate seats visited Cape Girardeau on Friday to make their case for election.
Vicky Hartzler, in her sixth term representing the 4th District in Congress, and St. Louis lawyer Mark McCloskey spoke at a Cape Girardeau County Republicans group meeting, agreeing on various subjects -- national defense and social issues among them -- while also contrasting their backgrounds and reasons for seeking the seat. Sen. Roy Blunt is not seeking reelection.
Hartzler touted her rural Missouri upbringing, touting her agricultural roots. She noted she grew up working on the family farm and she and her husband also farm, have a cattle operation and sell farm equipment at several locations.
"So, I have signed the front of a paycheck and not just the back, and I know the impact of inflation and regulation and taxation on jobs and trying to create jobs. That's what we need now to get this economy going again," she said.
A former teacher and volunteer with a program for at-risk teens, she recounted early reluctance to enter politics but told the group her six years as a state representative and years in Congress have given her experience and seniority.
"I am strong on the border, strong on academics for education, strong on values," she noted. "I believe that Missouri can be part of the solution. We are in crisis, but the country needs us. They need our values. They need our ideas, and I am the only one running in this race that has that experience and that track record of fighting and winning in Washington to get things done."
McCloskey, accompanied by his wife, Patricia, pointed to his campaigning for Donald Trump and continued association with the former president. He said he entered the race to fight for morals and values.
"The only reason we are doing this is we have made a personal commitment to spend the rest of our lives to save this country, to pull back our freedom," he said. "This is just a campaign for Senate. Regardless of what happens in this campaign, each and every one of us, us included, needs to spend the rest of our lives doing every day a fight to restore this country, to return this to the free nation it was when we were kids, and to pull this country back from the abyss."
The McCloskeys drew media attention in July 2020 with their armed response to a political protest in their gated community.
In response to a question from an audience member, the candidates addressed their top priorities if elected.
McCloskey said eliminating parts of the federal government -- the Education and Homeland Security departments -- would be a goal, as would be shaking up the political party's leadership in Congress. He vowed to not support Mitch McConnell to lead the party in the Senate.
Hartzler said applicable goals would depend on the makeup of Congress and whether the GOP regains control of Congress. She pledged to vote for the most conservative candidates for the party's leadership and also noted increasing the nation's energy supply.
Other announced Republican candidates for the seat include U.S. Rep. Billy Long, state Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens, former governor.
Comments
-
Local News 5/7/22Community Care Day held Friday at One CityAt noon Friday, One City in Cape Girardeau hosted a free lunch, health services and community infosessions in honor of "Community Care Day." Volunteers from Salvation Army joined the day's events at the organization's headquarters at 610...
-
-
Jackson native starts GoFundMe for City Park basketball venueJosh Lukefahr wants something done about the outdoor basketball courts at City Park in Jackson and he's launched an online GoFundMe fundraising page to raise money in hopes of restoring them. Lukefahr, a 1997 Jackson High School graduate and...
-
Celebrating National Day of Prayer in Music1Vocalist Jackson Siples from Lighthouse Ministries performs worship music with the Lynwood Praise Band at Thursday night's National Day of Prayer event at Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. Four area pastors -- Mark Anderson of Lynwood...
-
Man charged with hate crime in burning of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cape GirardeauThe man accused of setting fire to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cape Girardeau last year has been charged with a federal hate crime. According to a release from the Justice Department, authorities have charged Scott Pritchard,...
-
Restoration Community Church hosting foster care seminar SaturdayRestoration Community Church in Scott City, 405 E. Main St., will be hosting its first foster care info-seminar from noon to 1:30 p.m Saturday. In a video posted to his Facebook account, senior pastor Bob Lenz has welcomed guests to attend, whether...
-
Cape man indicted on firearm charge3A Cape Girardeau man has been indicted in federal court for an alleged firearm violation. Mark Abbott of Cape Girardeau, formerly of Scott City, is facing a felon in possession of a firearm charge in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of...
-
Photo Gallery 5/6/22Adult Education and Literacy program hosts graduation ceremonyMembers of Cape Girardeau's Adult Education and Literacy program held a high school equivalency ceremony recognizing their approximately 330 graduates with certificates. The ceremony took place at 7 p.m. at the Cape Career and Technology Center and...
-
Rep. Smith weighs in on leak of SCOTUS abortion ruling draft, wants probe32U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8) said Wednesday he is in "full support" of an investigation into how a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision made its way into a Monday story published by politico.com. The draft in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health...
-
Restaurants in Cape Girardeau planning Cinco de Mayo celebrations2Local restaurants in Cape Girardeau are gearing up for Cinco de Mayo, celebrated today. Al Muñoz, owner of El Sol at 1105 Broadway, said the restaurant is having one of the largest celebrations in town. After postponing a Cinco de Mayo event at his...
-
National Nurses Week: Klipfel turns military training into VA nursing career1Benton, Missouri native Jim Klipfel has been a nurse in the Department of Veteran Affairs for the past 29 years. He currently staffs the Cape Girardeau medical center, and has worked for the VA in Cape since 2004. "It's been a long, long time,"...
-
National Nurses Week: SoutheastHEALTH nursing program prepares students to enter the workforceA local health care organization's nurse training program is drawing from a wide pool of candidates and then placing them in jobs at a high rate. All of SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences students were employed within six months...
-
National Nurses Week: Career nurse on each day: 'It's going to be an adventure'There have been plenty of good days for Bridget Straedey, an obstetrics nurse at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri. One stands out. "I actually got to be the nurse who cared for my youngest daughter when she had her baby, and...
-
National Nurses Week: Nurses week. Saint Francis NICU nurse Puckett 'I really do love it'Next month, Ashley Puckett, RN, will mark seven years working in Saint Francis Healthcare System's Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in Cape Girardeau. On Sept. 10, Saint Francis' NICU and the Family BirthPlace celebrated their 20th...
-
National Nurses Week: Nurses Week honors Florence Nightingale, the first nurseNational Nurses Week begins each year on May 6th and ends on May 12th, Florence Nightingale's birthday. These permanent dates enhance planning and position National Nurses Week as an established recognition event. As of 1998, May 8 was designated as...
-
Poplar Bluff man charged in Oran woman's deathA Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man has been charged with a felony relating to a March crash in which an Oran, Missouri, woman died. State Highway Patrol troopers arrested Harvey Jacobs, 38, on Wednesday in connection with the death of Terry Gramlisch,...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/28/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of April 28 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
NB I-55 in Perry County reduced for bridge workNorthbound Interstate 55 in Perry County between mile markers 129.4 and 130 in Perryville, Missouri will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT news...
-
Rep. Smith weighs in on leak of SCOTUS abortion ruling draft, wants probeU.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8) said Wednesday he is in "full support" of an investigation into how a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision made its way into a Monday story published by politico.com. The draft in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health...
-
National Day of Prayer events to be held Wednesday, Thursday in Cape Girardeau3Three events Wednesday and Thursday will mark this year's National Day of Prayer. The seventh annual SEMO Power of Praying Women Prayer Breakfast will be held today at Centenary United Methodist Church, at 300 N. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau. Doors...
-
State will ease gas tax rebate process12Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, Missouri's Department of Revenue director, says motorists will not need to provide documentation when filing for a gas tax refund beginning July 1. "That's too cumbersome. People will need to keep their paperwork...
-
Libraries' summer reading program to begin in JuneThe six branches of Riverside Regional Library will be participating in "Oceans of Possibilities," a summer reading program. The system's Southeast Missouri branches in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties will begin the program in June as part...
-
SEMO set to Celebrate the Arts at River CampusThe second annual Celebrate the Arts event is a public showcase of the different types of art forms produced by the students and faculty at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Celebrate the Arts will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at...
-
Fewer Missourians with quake coverage in high-risk New Madrid zone6Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) reported this week a new historic low for the region known as New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ). DCI officials said Monday insurance coverage in Missouri's highest risk location has fallen by nearly...
-
Local News 5/3/22Stop signs, new license plate reader to be installed in Cape Girardeau5Drivers in Cape Girardeau will see new installations of stop signs throughout the city in the near future, and the police department will have upgraded technology to investigate violent crimes. City Council members heard from multiple officials at...
-
Local News 5/3/22573 area code reaching 'exhaustion' stage1In 1996, area code 573 including residents in Cape Girardeau and all of Southeast Missouri was put into service when area code 314 began to run out of available telephone numbers because of cellular phones, fax machines, computer modems and...
-
Most read 5/3/22Jackson rejects new home babysitting ordinance; OKs $2 million pump station projectBy a 7-1 vote, with newly seated Ward 3's Mike Seabaugh the lone lawmaker in support, the City of Jackson's Board of Aldermen voted Monday to decline making a change to Chapter 65 of the municipal zoning code regarding the maximum number of children...
-
Most read 5/3/22Jackson woman injured when struck by pickup3A Jackson woman was hurt Saturday after being struck by a truck. According to a state Highway Patrol report, Meagan Pulliam, 30, was struck by a 1997 Dodge Ram driven by Madison Schoolfield, 19, of Bismark, Missouri, on Sandy Drive, 1 mile north of...
-
Jackson grad lives his 'dream' with top pro golfer Bubba Watson1When golfer Bubba Watson walked off the last green of the Masters Tournament on April 10 in Augusta, Georgia, just over three weeks ago, in which the Floridian carded a four-day total of 7-over-par 295 to finish in a tie for 39th place trailing...
-
Cape woman loses almost 140 pounds and counting after family health battles7After Terri Leist's father, Nick band director at Jackson High School for 30 years passed away in 2015 at the age of 75 from an enlarged heart, she made the decision to drop her weight so she did not face the same fate. She has now lost almost...
-
Speakeasy Coffee opens in Cape GirardeauSpeakeasy Coffee Company, 811 Broadway, former home of Pitter's Lounge, opened Friday with plans for a May 12 formal ribbon-cutting and grand-opening celebration. It's been quite a yearlong journey for Suzanne Hightower, Speakeasy's owner and...
-
-
New Cape Girardeau County grocery opensMarket at the Pines, 2146 County Road 330 in Jackson, a specialty grocery store, opened April 23. "We are excited to bring this store to the Jackson area. It's been something I've wanted to do for several years," said Teresa Meier. Market at the...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.