Community Care Day held Friday at One City

*
By Michael Leifer ~ Southeast Missourian
Saturday, May 7, 2022
Dale Fountain, Medicaid outreach coordinator, had a basket of free candy and an an offer of $10 Walmart gift cards for those signing up for Medicaid.
Michael Leifer

At noon Friday, One City in Cape Girardeau hosted a free lunch, health services and community infosessions in honor of "Community Care Day."

Volunteers from Salvation Army joined the day's events at the organization's headquarters at 610 Independence St., where locals enjoyed fresh, hot pizza before receiving information about a variety of community-oriented services.

Among others, those present serving refreshments included Pat Carter of the Salvation Army and Christina Cheek, whose husband, pastor Brett Cheek of LaCroix Church, helped lead the community in prayer during Thursday's day of prayer celebration at Lynwood Baptist Church.

About a dozen different stations were set up, tables heavy with brochures, cards and information, representing various sectors of community outreach.

"Our mission is to break down the barriers of racial and socioeconomic divide," said MaKenya Owens, work life and community coordinator for One City.

Organizers and volunteers pose for a group photo. Pictured are, from left, Christina Cheek, Taylor Smith and MaKenya Owens.
Michael Leifer

Pointing to an unfinished side of the building, Owens said One City plans to remodel and develop, continuing to convert the former warehouse into a valuable community resource.

"This building is where God led us to, so I don't think we'll feel the need to move anytime soon," Owens said.

As Teena White, left, and Donna Hughes, right, staffed the table representing One City, they were joined by Christina Cheek.
Michael Leifer
A wall of photos showed the development of the One City building -- its origin as a warehouse, volunteers entering to remodel, artists painting colorful murals, ribbon cutting, grand opening and artshow, among others.
Michael Leifer

