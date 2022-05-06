A tribute to moms on Mother's Day

Editorial

Editor's note: The following is our annual Mother's Day editorial.

Each of us owe a debt of gratitude to our mothers, if for no other reason the gift of life itself. On Sunday, we'll celebrate Mother's Day and all the moms who selflessly give of themselves for their families.

Today's mothers do it all -- homemakers, workers, bosses, coaches, taxi drivers for their children's activities and so much more. And they do it putting the needs of their family above their own.

The Bible has many references to mothers, some making a comparison to the love God shows his children. Here are a few:

"She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue." (Proverbs 31:26)

"Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: 'Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.'" (Proverbs 31:28-29)

"Can a mother forget her nursing child? Can she feel no love for the child she has borne?" (Isaiah 49:15)

"For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother's womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well." (Psalm 139:13-14)

We know not everyone grew up with a loving and caring mother like the ones described in these Scriptures and others. But each one reading this editorial was given life -- and for that there is thanks to be given.

For others, Sunday will be the first Mother's Day without mom or grandma. To these individuals, we offer our condolences on your loss but trust the memories you hold will remain precious for years to come.

To all the mothers out there doing it right, happy Mother's Day. Thank you for being selfless, for your love and care, and for modeling God's love in your word and deed. Enjoy your special day.