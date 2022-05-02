News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
First Holy Communion at Guardian Angel Church
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Sunday, May 1 was a very important date for seven 2nd grade Oran children. This was the day that they made their First Holy Communion at Guardian Angel Church. There was a combination of three students from Guardian Angel School, taught by Mrs. Michelle Priggel; three from PSR classes, taught by Mrs. Pat Moore; and one whom was home schooled by his mother. All were prepared and ready to take the next step in their sacramental journey.
The four beautifully dressed little girls and three handsome young boys in suits made their way down the center aisle of Guardian Angel Church, followed by Father Joseph Kelly and the two servers. It was a beautiful Mass, with the seven children lectoring, reciting the Prayers of the Faithful, and carrying up the Eucharistic hosts and wine during the offertory.
The children who received the sacrament were: Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel and Kambrie Seabaugh of Guardian Angel School; Easton Pobst, Bristol Schaefer and Gunner Urhahn of the PSR class; and Ambrose Riley, whom was home schooled.
The Guardian Angel Church family congratulates all of you on receiving this precious sacrament. This day is the first of many days over the rest of your life to receive this sacrament.
Comments
More to explore
-
Most read 5/2/22Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76NASHVILLE, Tenn. Naomi Judd, whose family harmonies with daughter Wynonna turned them into the Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, has died. She was 76. Her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, announced her death Saturday in a statement provided...
-
Game on: Cape junior high students rank well in esport national tournamentCape Girardeau Central Junior High students continue to place well in national esports competitions. Thursday evening, the students participated in a nationally ranked championship by playing video games at school. The tournament was one of more...
-
Cape woman loses almost 140 pounds and counting after family health battles5After Terri Leist's father, Nick band director at Jackson High School for 30 years passed away in 2015 at the age of 75 from an enlarged heart, she made the decision to drop her weight so she did not face the same fate. She has now lost almost...
-
-
Jackson prepares for bridge replacement projectEmployees with City of Jackson's electric department work Thursday on a newly-installed utility pole one of two the city put up earlier last week in preparation for the upcoming West Mary Street Bridge Replacement Project, which is anticipated to...
-
-
-
-
Firms in initial bidding for Cape Girardeau County EMA center1Two companies, one of them local, are interested in helping build a projected new Cape Girardeau County emergency management agency center, responding to the county commission's call for a request for qualifications for the proposed project. n Dille...
-
Project Andrew calls men to Catholic priesthoodCape Girardeau's St. Vincent dePaul Church, 1913 Ritter Drive, will host a RSVP-required dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday for those interested in learning more about the Roman Catholic priesthood. Edward M. Rice, resident bishop since 2016 of Cape...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 5-1-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of April 18 Public hearing n Hearing...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 5-2-22Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presetations n National Historic Preservation Month Proclamation -- Members of the Historic Preservation Commission n Local Government Week 2022 Proclamation -- City Manager Dr. Kenneth Haskin...
-
-
A+ scholarship program use varies by institution typeCan students enrolled at Cape College Center and Cape Girardeau School District's Career and Technology Center take advantage of the state's A+ scholarship program? Yes and no. The A+ program fills financial aid gaps for those who meet eligibility...
-
Road fatalities trending up markedly in Southeast Missouri6Figures released by Missouri Department of Transportation's (MoDOT) Southeast District No. 7 show 36 fatalities have been recorded on state roadways this year as of April 17, a 33% hike over the same period in 2021. The death toll in the 25-county...
-
Condemnation process for buildings is lengthy, costly5The demolition process for a condemned building can take up to 310 days in Cape Girardeau, depending on the compliance of the homeowner. A basic structure costs around $10,000 to demolish and a larger building, such as the former Broadway Theatre,...
-
Tunes at Twilight concert series returning to Ivers Square in MayTunes at Twilight, a free outdoor Friday night concert series, resumes its spring season at 7 p.m. May 13 in Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. The event had been moved to Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus during construction...
-
Two-headed snake nearing 17th birthday at Cape center1The two-headed black rat snake at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center was active Wednesday, more than a decade after it arrived. The snake, technically speaking, is two sister snakes conjoined at birth. They are set to celebrate their 17th...
-
-
'Fired up' Sen. Thompson Rehder defends 'yes' vote on food stamp bill18State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) voted with five other Republicans earlier this week in a bipartisan vote to OK Democratic-introduced legislation to set up a "Restaurant Meals Program" as part of the Supplemental Nutrition...
-
Most read 4/28/22Terror, courage and dismay as my wife's aunt flees bombing in Ukraine12The terrifying morning after the bombs started to fall on her city in Ukraine, my wife's aunt fled from her high-rise apartment to a colleague's house farther from the city center. For more than two weeks, she and her friend's family scrambled to...
-
Cape school district pushes for educational options, cost reduction at college center2Evolving educational needs and a seven-figure annual cost prompted the landlord of Cape College Center to end the enabling agreement, according to a letter sent to the three institutions of higher learning affiliated with the center. Neil Glass,...
-
Jackson in Bloom blossoms again Saturday in uptownFor the eighth time since 2014, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will hold Jackson in Bloom, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday along Main and High streets in the city. "It's a celebration of all things spring," said Uptown Jackson executive...
-
Library summer reading programs gearing up in areaSummer reading programs are now on the horizon, and in Southeast Missouri, they are set to begin in June. The yearly theme is set by Collaborative Summer Library Program (CSLP), a not-for-profit organization that promotes literacy, education and...
-
-
Route W in Cape County to close for drainage work; Rehab work begins on Miner bridges; Route B in Bollinger County closed for culvert replacementRoute W in Cape County to close for drainage work Route W in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 614 and County Road 616, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/28/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of April 25 n Approval of closed-session minutes of April 25 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this...
-
County health board welcomes Lewis, elects officers, COVID way downIn an uneventful meeting of Cape Girardeau County's Public Health Center Board of Trustees at Shawnee Park Center, new PHC member William Lewis was welcomed Tuesday following his April 5 election and board officers were elected. John Freeze was...
-
Area food bank receives healthy food grant for veteransSikeston, Missouri-based Southeast Missouri Food Bank, which plans to open a satellite facility in Jackson, has been awarded a $46,500 grant to continue a healthy food surplus program for veterans. In a news release, SEMO Food Bank said the money is...
-
Cape County Health Center ensures restaurants are 'up to par' with inspections3Restaurant managers may wince at the sight of a health inspector walking through the door, but the inspector's job is to make sure the diners of the establishment are safe from foodborne illnesses. Officials at the Cape Girardeau County Public...
-
Most read 4/26/22City of Cape working on plan to demolish unsafe buildings9This story has been updated with a list of properties from the City of Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau officials want to make the city a bit safer by demolishing unsafe and abandoned buildings. According to Cape Girardeau's city manager Kenny...
-
Most read 4/26/22Former Cape mayor's 2018 message inspires current SEMO student4A person may never know the impact of spoken words upon another, whether they be for good or ill. Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay Knudtson found out the former through Facebook Messenger from a soon-to-graduate Southeast Missouri State University...
-
Most read 4/25/22Bayou Bar & Grill in Pocahontas sold, TJ's new owner3Jackson's TJ's Burgers, Wings and Pizza is purchasing Bayou Bar & Grill, 6611 County Road 532 in Pocahontas TJ's announced last week on its Facebook page. Bayou said it will close 4 p.m. Saturday. "While we will be doing some updating and...
-
Most read 4/25/22Cape Girardeau store has new ownersBlackbird Monogram and Gift, a store at 1812 Carondalet Drive, Suite 104, in Cape Girardeau has come under new ownership. Amber Prasanphanich and Jennifer Icaza-Gast purchased the 3-year-old store from Cole and Nikki Burton on April 3, who are...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.