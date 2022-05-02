Get our Daily Headlines
For release immediately, with photo
MAY 2, 2022
DARBY FINANCIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE MONTH
Kelly Darby of Jackson, a financial reprenstative with Modern Woodmen of America, was financial representative of the month in the Missouri East Region for the month of April.
Darby joined Modern Woodmen in November 2010.Modern Woodmen is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance, annuity, and security products to over 744,000 members nationwide.
For more information contact Kelly at 573-986-1781 or Regional Office at 573-701-0163.
