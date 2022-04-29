Congratulations to Jim Dufek on an influential career in media

Editorial

Dr. Jim Dufek has taught at Southeast Missouri State University for 39 years in the mass media department. In August, he will retire.

Credited with creating the TV/film option at the university, Dufek has impacted the academic and professional careers of numerous students. Graduates of the program have gone on to work in a variety of careers, with many working at local, metro and national TV stations, among other areas.

Dufek has also played an important role in the community, both professionally and through his civic involvement. He is chairman of the SoutheastHEALTH board of directors and is a member of the Rotary Club.

"I love the energy students brought me. They have wonderful ideas and create an energy that just fills you," Dufek said in an interview with the The Arrow. "My colleagues are wonderful, and I love working with them, but the students give you the energy to keep you going."

We have certainly enjoyed working with Dufek over the years and appreciate his work with TV/film students. He has been a tremendous advocate for his students and helped launch the careers of many. And he's been helpful in various community projects as well.

Here's wishing one of the really good guys in media and our community a great retirement, filled with time for travel, family and fun film projects.