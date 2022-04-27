*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

VFW Post 3838 Auxiliary presents Award for Patriotism

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by LaDonna Hengst
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Terry Farrow. Sue Kemp. Margaret Farrow Patriotism Award for Flag Display at their home.

VFWPost 3838 Auxiliary presents Award for Patriotism To Terry & Margaret Farrow. Award is presented by Sue Kemp Community Outreach Chairperson.

Comments