Muddy River Marathon returns for round 2

Editorial

Returning for its second year this weekend is the Muddy River Marathon.

According to a recent Southeast Missourian story, more than 400 runners have signed up for this event that includes full, half and half relay marathon options. The race begins at 6 a.m. Saturday at Century Casino for full marathon participants and 7:45 a.m. for the half marathon. The route will culminate at the intersection of Independence and Main streets where live music will be played from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Last year the event attracted about 800 runners, primarily because surrounding marathons had been canceled due to COVID-19. But event organizers say they are thrilled with this year's numbers so far considering the regional competition.

The Muddy River Marathon will also serve as a qualifying event for the 2023 Boston Marathon.

This is an exciting event for the area, and we commend the group of organizers and sponsors behind it. If you are participating this weekend as a runner or volunteer, we wish you all the best. And a special welcome to all the visitors. May this serve as a reminder to everyone else: Slow down and watch out for the runners and walkers on Saturday.

Here's to another fun-filled Muddy River Marathon.