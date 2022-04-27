News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 4-27-22
Lord Jesus, we place our hope and trust in you, our Savior. Amen.
More to explore
-
County health board welcomes Lewis, elects officers, COVID way downIn an uneventful meeting of Cape Girardeau County's Public Health Center Board of Trustees at Shawnee Park Center, new PHC member William Lewis was welcomed Tuesday following his April 5 election and board officers were elected. John Freeze was...
-
Area food bank receives healthy food grant for veteransSikeston, Missouri-based Southeast Missouri Food Bank, which plans to open a satellite facility in Jackson, has been awarded a $46,500 grant to continue a healthy food surplus program for veterans. In a news release, SEMO Food Bank said the money is...
-
Cape County Health Center ensures restaurants are 'up to par' with inspections1Restaurant managers may wince at the sight of a health inspector walking through the door, but the inspector's job is to make sure the diners of the establishment are safe from foodborne illnesses. Officials at the Cape Girardeau County Public...
-
Three adults, one juvenile arrested on gun possession charges in Charleston2CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Four Caruthersville, Missouri, teenagers were arrested on gun possession charges Saturday in Charleston. According to Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes, on Saturday evening an officer with Charleston DPS...
-
Patton man arrested for alleged injuries to childA Patton, Missouri, man has been arrested in connection with an alleged incident that involved injuries to a 1-year-old boy. According to a social media post from Bollinger County, Missouri, Sheriff Casey Graham, Dalton Chapman (no age given) was...
-
City of Cape working on plan to demolish unsafe buildings9This story has been updated with a list of properties from the City of Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau officials want to make the city a bit safer by demolishing unsafe and abandoned buildings. According to Cape Girardeau's city manager Kenny...
-
Cape Riverfront Market to open first Saturday in May2Old Town Cape will launch the 2022 Cape Riverfront Market season next month on the same day as the 148th Kentucky Derby race. Accordingly, Old Town Cape is encouraging vendors to embellish their booths with a Derby Day theme May 7 as the six-month...
-
Former Cape mayor's 2018 message inspires current SEMO student3A person may never know the impact of spoken words upon another, whether they be for good or ill. Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Jay Knudtson found out the former through Facebook Messenger from a soon-to-graduate Southeast Missouri State University...
-
Local school districts share similar cellphone policiesShould Missouri ban all student cellphone use in public schools? That was the question for Jamarcus Williams, principal at Charleston (Missouri) High School, who recently informed parents that school officials would confiscate any visible cellphone...
-
Dexter man sentenced to 20 years in prison in child enticement caseBLOOMFIELD, Mo. A Dexter, Missouri, man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of enticement of a child in March. On Monday, Stoddard County (Missouri) Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver announced Robert Cooper, 42,...
-
Dexter man sentenced to prison for attempted sexual exploitation of a minorA Dexter, Missouri, man was sentenced to serve 15 years in a federal prison for the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. On Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Nathan P. Dillinger, 41, was sentenced to the term by U.S. District Judge...
-
-
Local News 4/25/22Southeast TV/film professor Jim Dufek retiring after almost 40 years11Jim Dufek will leave behind a notable legacy when he retires from Southeast Missouri State University later this year. Dufek TV/film professor, production coordinator, Rose Theatre facilities coordinator and ESPN+ operations manager in SEMO's Mass...
-
Most read 4/25/22Bayou Bar & Grill in Pocahontas sold, TJ's new owner3Jackson's TJ's Burgers, Wings and Pizza is purchasing Bayou Bar & Grill, 6611 County Road 532 in Pocahontas TJ's announced last week on its Facebook page. Bayou said it will close 4 p.m. Saturday. "While we will be doing some updating and...
-
-
Schuessler ran pest control business by a biblical principle3Gene Schuessler spent much of his adult life engaged in the business of keeping homes and businesses pest-free and lived by a simple New Testament motto. Schuessler, who opened Cape Girardeau's family-owned Advanced Pest Control in 1980, died Monday...
-
-
Next Project honors, mentors Southeast Missouri's brightest1Southeast Missouri's most outstanding high school students were acknowledged Thursday by The Next Project. Since 2020, The Next Project has recognized young Southeast Missourians with awards, acknowledgments and features on nextprojectmo.com. At...
-
Commission sets deposit for old Cape Girardeau County courthouse bathroom use10Cape Girardeau County commissioners Thursday approved a new $500 per day mandatory deposit, effective immediately, for use of bathrooms by approved organizations in the mainly vacant 1908 county courthouse in uptown Jackson. "We've had several...
-
All-Greek ceremony recognizes Greek Week 2022Students in Greek Life at SEMO gathered Sunday, April 10, in Academic Hall to celebrate the end of Greek Week in a traditional all-Greek chapter meeting. Greek Week took place from April 3 through 10. In this event, SEMO's Greek Life students were...
-
Rotary Club to host youth leadership summit SundayLocal Rotarians will honor students of academic excellence at an event Sunday. The Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau will hold their first leadership summit from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Century Casino-Cape Girardeau. The club will honor the...
-
Charleston man jailed on drug chargesSCOTT CITY, Mo. -- A Charleston, Missouri, man faces drug-related charges following a routine traffic stop in Scott City, Missouri. On Monday, Scott City Police Officer Justin Bodendieck conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for defective equipment...
-
Man arrested after chase through hospitalAuthorities arrested a man Thursday after he fled the scene of a traffic stop and led them on a chase through a Cape Girardeau hospital. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said the man was a passenger in a vehicle stopped at about...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/25/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of April 21 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
-
Local News 4/22/22Dogwood-Azalea Festival offers activities, eventsCHARLESTON, Mo. -- Charleston's dogwoods and azaleas may be the stars of the annual four-day festival in their honor, but in addition to taking in the town's sights, there are many activities and events for all ages to enjoy this weekend. The 54th...
-
Local News 4/22/22Scott City's new police chief says city jail reopening will be soonThe top law enforcement officer in Scott City, Police Chief Rick Walter, told the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday he wants to reopen the municipal jail within the next three months. The now-closed lockup at 618 Main St. is currently...
-
Most read 4/21/22MoDOT looking at several options for interchange at I-55 Exit 9314Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials said Wednesday they plan to seek public comment in July on three options for reconfiguring Exit 93 along Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau. A final report, detailing the approved concept, is due...
-
Most read 4/21/22Southern fried chicken and a side of humble pie, please6Last Friday I had a plan. It was as loose plan, but a plan nonetheless. My indecisive self had narrowed my eating exploration down to two locations of considerable distance. However, when I woke on Saturday morning I just wasn't feeling my usual...
-
Most read 4/20/22SEMO, Mineral Area directed to mediate territorial dispute12Officials with Southeast Missouri State University and Mineral Area College will have about a month to settle their differences with regard to higher education offerings in Cape Girardeau County, and if they cannot hammer out an agreement, a state...
-
-
Most read 4/19/22Kinder eyes first 100 days as new Cape Girardeau mayor3Ascending to be mayor of Cape Girardeau began a long time ago for Stacy Kinder. Kinder was sworn in Monday after winning the city's mayoral election April 4 over incumbent Bob Fox by 23 votes. Her public service started in 2018. Kinder was elected...
-
Most read 4/18/22New Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center owners introduce themselves to communityKENNETT, Mo. Representatives of Platinum Neighbors, the new owners of Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center which closed in June 2018 recently met with the hospital group and civic leaders to introduce and share information on the hospital...